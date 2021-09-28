Conference One Partners with Garden State Esports to Create Complete Scholastic Ecosystem

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G3 Esports, Conference One (CF1) announced a partnership today with Garden State Esports (GSE) to establish a national pipeline for scholastic esports that serves as a conduit for high school players who seek collegiate esports scholarships and students who aspire to work in the esports industry.

Garden State Esports is a nonprofit founded by New Jersey teachers whose mission is to create high-quality, student-centered experiences through scholastic esports by providing the learning, competition and the community needed for all students to use esports as a platform to grow individually.

“Developing an infrastructure at the youth level in esports is vital for the overall growth of this sport on the national level,” Garden State Esports CEO and teacher Chris Aviles stated. “GSE remains dedicated to empowering our students to seek opportunities in esports and it was with utmost importance to find an organization that prioritized student’s values first. The relationship with CF1 will help establish the esports recruiting landscape for many years to come, while also boosting esports job development”

The conduit will help bridge the gap between competitive youth esports, collegiate competitive esports and professional esports.

“The new leadership team at Conference One is predicated around creating heightened awareness around the collegiate esports community with enhanced coverage provided by mainstream media,” Conference One commissioner Ric Serritella stated. “Partnering with Garden State Esports builds out the ecosystem by connecting competitive game play at the high school level with scholarship esports opportunities at collegiate programs across the country.”

Other initiatives to come from the Conference One and Garden State Esports partnership will include high school recruiting competitive events held at dedicated esports venues, an associated internship program and in-depth coverage provided on SI.com, starting in the Spring of 2022.

Garden State Esports competitive esports play kicks off Monday, September 27, 2021 at www.GSEsports.org.

The launch of 2022 Conference One Fall competition begins on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. For more information visit: www.CF1.gg

About Garden State Esports

A nonprofit founded by teachers for students, the Garden State Esports mission is to create high-quality, student-centered experiences through scholastic esports by providing the learning, competition, and the community needed for ALL students to use esports as a platform to grow. Garden State Esports has nearly 150 school districts, about a third of the state, participating in their league which is free to join for all New Jersey schools.

About Conference One

Conference One is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER, while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the collegiate esports arena. Through innovative programming and strategic partnerships, Conference One provides universities and organizations the highest level of ELITE competition.

About G3 Esports

A leading developer of Esports products that resonate within the gaming community. Led by industry executives with decades of high-profile experience in entertainment, game development and igaming operations, G3 Esports is at the forefront of the upcoming “Play, Watch and Wager” revolution. For more information visit www.g3esports.gg