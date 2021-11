Conference One week 5 is over! Though we streamed one match in each division, we were unable to stream them all, here are some streams from teams in Conference One that were not on our stream!

SHC Badgers vs UMN White

Waterloo Gold vs UNF Osprey

ArmyWP vs Towson University

OU Esports vs CU

Ferris State vs FGCU

WGA vs USU Blue

Oregon State vs UW Madison

William&Mary vs IU Bloomington