November 30, 2021
Conference One: 'Speezy's' Top Five Players for Fall Valorant Competition

Rankings for Conference One
Author:

The Conference One season ended this past weekend after five weeks of round-robin play and a 20 team tournament. The tournament resulted in a win for Canadian powerhouse Carleton University. One of our casters during the Conference One season, Speezy, gave us his top-five Conference One players for the Fall 2021 Season. These five indicate an All-Conference One Team for Valorant.

Moobs (Carleton University)

Moobs has been a popular choice on these lists postseason after having a major impact on the Carleton Ravens, who won Conference One this year. It is no surprise that he sits around the top of Speezy's list.

Dani (Carleton University)

With how dominant Carleton was this past year, it is no surprise that they found themselves with two top-five players. They end up with two top two players here, which isn't all that crazy considering their record.

Sabbs (University of Alberta)

One of the best players in Conference One this past year found themselves on the runner-up University of Alberta team. Sabbs had many highlight plays this season.

Nahshie (San Jose State University)

One of the top five finishers for the Conference One season this past year, San Jose State probably would find themselves with many players in the top twenty when considering other rankings.

Whitr (University of Alberta)

Joining Sabbs on the list is Whitr, who had an extremely impressive season for the University of Alberta. Whitr also found themselves on a ton of different top-five lists postseason.

CF1-badge
CF1

