Conference One: Texas Tech University Esports Team

    • October 6, 2021
    Conference One: Texas Tech University (Red) Esports Team

    CF1 Esports team on SI.com. Stay up to date on competitive collegiate esports competitions here.
    Author:
    Publish date:
    CF1 Announcement Card

    Schedule

    *coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday.

    Coordinator

    Peter Zerangue

    School Administrator

    Megan Condis

    Click Here To Go To CF1 Home Base

    Player

    Valorant

    Ryan Olmos
    Toots#na2

    Matthew Lineman
    whydidsheleaveme#sad

    Noah Blackwood
    Th3PandaTank#NA1

    Andy Nguyen
    SwiglyAndy#NA1

    Trevor Boortz
    ranch#LAMP

    Marcos De Leon
    Shinobu#Fool

    Mark Huffines
    gutsy#0420

    Derrick Wilson
    scrappy#777

    Tom Porter
    Negatron#NGTR

    Jerome Cala
    Oxiclean#6996

    About Conference One

    CF1 is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the esports arena.

    Welcome to the next level…

    What is Conference One (CF1)?

    CF1 is an esports organization dedicated to growing the collegiate esports ecosystem. Together with our partners and member schools, CF1 strives to elevate collegiate competition and grow the collegiate esports audience. CF1 believes that through innovative technology and an entertainment-driven broadcasting structure, we can accomplish our goals: player-first competition, accelerated collegiate audience growth, increased reach and awareness for member schools, and connecting brands to the collegiate space in new, unique ways.

    Is joining CF1 FREE?

    Joining Conference One is completely free for the 2021-2022 school year.

    What are the key dates?

    Fall

    • August-September: Registration
    • October: Fall match play
    • November: Fall divisionals and finals

    Spring

    • November-December: Registration
    • February: Spring match play
    • April: Spring divisionals and finals

    What are the requirements for signing up for CF1?

    In order to compete in CF1 you will need the following:

    1) A group of dedicated students at your school who want to play

    2) A School Administrator to do some of the paperwork required to allow your school and players to compete

    How do I join CF1?

    If you are an interested student or school staff member, you can start the registration process by contacting us here. Once we have the required information and verify your school staff member you will be eligible to play in CF1 this year

    CF1-badge

    CF1

    Conference One: Texas Tech University Esports Team

