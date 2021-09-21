September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Conference One: Wayne State University (Green) Esports Team

Conference One: Wayne State University (Green) Esports Team

CF1 Esports team on SI.com. Stay up to date on competitive collegiate esports competitions here.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
CF1 Esports team on SI.com. Stay up to date on competitive collegiate esports competitions here.

Schedule

*coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday.

Coordinator

Maruf Sourav
iLlu#0716

School Administrator

David Strauss

Click Here To Go To CF1 Home Base

Player

Valorant

Maruf Sourav
iLlu#00000

Omar Kazziha
Dart#1001

Luke Javier
PerzuAzN#uwu

Tim Bui
Tabb0t#12345

Bryan Lor
Nomu#WSU

Neil Rastogi
KneelBeforeNeil#69420

Caleb Minwoo Choi
WSUcRen#4882

Social Media

Twitter

School Page

Discord

Facebook

About Conference One

CF1 is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the esports arena.

Welcome to the next level…

What is Conference One (CF1)?

CF1 is an esports organization dedicated to growing the collegiate esports ecosystem. Together with our partners and member schools, CF1 strives to elevate collegiate competition and grow the collegiate esports audience. CF1 believes that through innovative technology and an entertainment-driven broadcasting structure, we can accomplish our goals: player-first competition, accelerated collegiate audience growth, increased reach and awareness for member schools, and connecting brands to the collegiate space in new, unique ways.

Is joining CF1 FREE?

Joining Conference One is completely free for the 2021-2022 school year.

What are the key dates?

Fall

  • August-September: Registration
  • October: Fall match play
  • November: Fall divisionals and finals

Spring

  • November-December: Registration
  • February: Spring match play
  • April: Spring divisionals and finals

What are the requirements for signing up for CF1?

In order to compete in CF1 you will need the following:

1) A group of dedicated students at your school who want to play

2) A School Administrator to do some of the paperwork required to allow your school and players to compete

How do I join CF1?

If you are an interested student or school staff member, you can start the registration process by contacting us here. Once we have the required information and verify your school staff member you will be eligible to play in CF1 this year.

CF1-badge

Wayne State Twitter Card
CF1

Conference One: Wayne State University (Warriors) Esports Team

Wayne State Twitter Card
CF1

Conference One: Wayne State University (Green) Esports Team

Washington Twitter Card
CF1

Conference One: Washington University in St. Louis Esports Team

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLXXXXIII

USATSI_16786011
Mocks

2022 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Defense Dominates Early

USATSI_16741782
Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football: 2021 Dynasty Recap Dynasty Week 2

USATSI_16777499
Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football: Devy Recap Week 3 2021 College Football

Wan’Dale Robinson
Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football: Mailbag Questions - Can Wan’Dale Robinson of Kentucky get day two draft capital?

Ezekiel Elliott
Dynasty

Fantasy Football: Dynasty Buys And Sells NFL Season Week 2