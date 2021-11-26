Conference One: What a Potential All-Star Match Could Look Like

The Conference One Fall Valorant competition came to an end a couple of weeks ago, with Carleton University becoming the season's winners. After the season ended, casters began giving their All-Conference One teams for the Fall 2021 Competition. After looking over the rankings from Paulsible, JAG, and Beaniez, here is a potential East vs. West All-Star Match that would be fun to watch.

East Team:

Moobs (Carleton University)

Moobs was on every caster's top-five ranking -- he even topped Paulsible's. This was an easy pick for a hypothetical All-Star Match.

Dani (Carleton University)

Joining teammate Moobs, Dani also was found at the top of two lists and still in the top five for the other.

Dip (Northwood University)

Northwood finished the season as a top-four team, leaving little question about why they have players on this list.

Tyler1 (Northwood University)

Another Northwood player makes it on this list after a stellar season. Only Paulsible had Tyler1 in the top five -- however, it was deserved.

Jacklorf (Carleton University)

A Surprising omit from the top five for all casters, even though Jacklorf had a phenomenal season for Carleton.

Sub: Rubzki (Carleton University)

Carleton almost gets their whole starting five in here, really showing why they were so dominant throughout the fall competition.

West Team:

Teddy (San Jose State University)

Teddy was present on both JAG and Beaniez' lists for their All-Conference One team, which is why they are a safe pick for a potential All-Star Match.

Whitr (University of Alberta)

The runner-up, the University of Alberta, needed big performances out of Whitr, and it showed as they were an easy pick for two of the casters in the top five.

Sabbs (University of Alberta)

Another main contributor for the runner-up was the University of Alberta, as they could make JAGs top-five players for the season.

Nashie (San Jose State University)

San Jose State only made the quarter-finals. However, they took Carleton to a third match, and it shows considering they are well represented on this list.

Choi Boi (San Jose State University)

The final San Jose State name on this potential All-Star game is Choi Boi, who was a consistent player and leader for SJSU.

Sub: ShimmyXD (University of Alberta)

ShimmyXD was one of the players of the week during the season and was a major factor in the University of Alberta getting the second-largest prize in Conference One this season.