eAlert: CF1 Valorant Radiant & Immortal Finals This Weekend

Conference One Valorant Radiant & Immortal Finals will be held on Saturday, November 12th and Sunday, November 13th at 3:00pm eastern time. Be sure to tune-in for all the livestream action on www.Twitch.tv/cf1esports | For more updates be sure to follow us @cf1esports

Mark Your Calendars! Follow the latest CF1 affiliate events:

11.17.21 - CF1 Presents: *gameHERS Awards Preview Show, featuring Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame inductee Ahman Green, currently coach of Lakeland (WI) esports team and *gameHERS co-founder Verta Maloney. Join us as they highlight some of the top rising stars in esports with host Ric Serritella. The show will air live at 7:00pm eastern time on www.SI.com/nfl/draft, in addition to the *gameHERS & CF1 Twitch channels.

11.18.21 – The Second Annual *gameHERS Awards Show, The Only Awards Show in Gaming by Women, for Women, recognizing women in all aspects of gaming for their dedication to creating content, building communities and empowering each other. You won’t want to miss it! For more information log-on: www.thegamehers.com

12.02.21 – Valorant Midwest Showdown, The Vanguard Championship Series & Game Arena are proud to present the Valorant Midwest Showdown, a three-day LAN event in Columbus, Ohio, which includes a $5,000 prize pool! Click here to RSVP

12.18.21 – Garden State Esports (GSE) Fall Finals LAN Event, hosted at Rutgers University Esports Center in New Brunswick, New Jersey. A nonprofit organization founded by teachers for students, the GSE scholastic esports finals will crown the winners of their fall competition. Learn more at: www.gsesports.org

Get An Edge With FITGMR App | Coach’s Dashboard Available To All CF1 Teams

CF1 is proud to partner with FITGMR to provide our schools with the ultimate gaming edge, the FITGMR App. All coordinators will receive complimentary access to the ‘Coach’s Dashboard,’ used by Cloud9 and many other industry professionals. Now, coaches can help gamers create and monitor readiness for the game and life! Available for download on iTunes. For more information contact us or visit: www.FitGMR.gg

EsportsGear – An Esports Foundry Company – The Official Clothing Provider of CF1

Established in 2017, Esports Gear is the official clothing provider for CF1. Are you digging our caster’s polo shirts? Is your team in need of custom-design jersey or gear? Do you seek to setup your own school apparel store? If so, we encourage you to give our friends over at Esports Gear a shout! Eliminate the stress from your custom apparel printing experience and ensure high quality turnaround. For more info go to: www.esportsgear.com

