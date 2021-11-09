Esports: Conference One Finals Recap Diamond and Below Division

This past weekend, the Conference One Diamond and Below divisions came to a completion with their finals taking place. 22 teams battled for the final prize and prize pool of money in a single-elimination tournament. With a total of 12 hours of streamed match content, a winner was finally crowned Sunday night.

The first round started with the top ten teams having a bye, leaving only six matches in the preliminary round. One of those six matches, Texas State (TXST) and Illini Black, ended with a forfeited win for TXST. Mizzou Club and OSU Orange played live on the Conference One twitch, with OSU winning 2-1. The University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) played University of California, Santa Cruz, with a 2-0 and advanced to the next round. Babson Esports played RIT Black and handled business with a 2-0 defeat. Illini White defeated Towson Esports 2-1 in an intense matchup. In the battle for Houston, UH Virtuous beat UH impact and advanced to the next round setting up a thrilling 2nd round of matches

In the 2nd round, the bye seeded teams finally got into action. Top-seeded Washington University in St. Louis (WashU) won handily over TXST. UW-Madison JV1 took care of Oregon University JV 2-0. University of Ottawa (uOttawa) took down OSU Orange by a score of 2-1. FIU Blue defeated UTRGV 2-1. On the other side of the bracket, Babson defeated Penn State 2-0. Illini White stomped RIT White 2-0, while Akron Esports slipped past UH Impervious 2-0. The final UH team lost to Wayne State Esports (WSU) 2-0, knocking them out of the playoffs in total.

The quarter-finals left us with eight teams and four exciting matchups. WashU kept the top seed alive with a 2-1 win over UW-Madison JV1. uOttawa won in a disqualification over FIU Blue after an apparent cheating incident. Babson Esports took down Illini White while WSU walked by Akron Esports with ease. That set up the four remaining teams for the Semi-Finals.

The Semi-Finals left us with WashU against uOttawa and Babson Esports against WSU. In the end, Top-seeded WashU moved on to face 2nd seed WSU in a chalk finals match after both took care of business in the Semis. The final round was no different as WashU won by a score of 3-1 in a best of five series, leaving the winners of the Diamond and Below division for Conference One Fall Valorant competition.

Conference One will be back with their Radiant and Immortal Finals this upcoming weekend (11/13-14). The top players in Conference One and Collegiate Esports will battle it out to see who will be crowned Winner. Watch all the matches live on the Conference One Twitch Stream.