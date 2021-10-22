Esports on SI: LIVE with GameHERs and MORE
Join us LIVE to talk Esports and all of the big things happening around the space!
Today we're breaking down all the latest transactions happening in the esports world! From www.TheGameHERS.com awards coming up, to the breakthrough technology in FitGMR.gg and how NJ and Britian will be going against borders and having the first Esports competition!
The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database
Watch the show LIVE on Twitch
Pro Football Free Agent Database
2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings
Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.
Scouting Reports
Fantasy Football Rankings
Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.