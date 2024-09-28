NFL Draft

Potential No. 1 overall draft pick Travis Hunter shows off absurd skills on interception

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter showed off his athleticism and instincts with a brilliant interception against UCF.

Jesse Reed

CU football standout athlete Travis Hunter flashes a No. 1 with his finger after a win against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo.
CU football standout athlete Travis Hunter flashes a No. 1 with his finger after a win against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. / Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's understood by now that Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter is the best player in college football. And seemingly every week now, he's proving he may just be the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

On Saturday as the Buffaloes battled UCF, Hunter showed off his defensive skills with an interception that had the sports world in awe.

What we see here is world-class athleticism and a brilliant football mind coming together to form a perfect union. The instincts here by Hunter were superb.

There has been a lot of talk about whether he will have to choose between being a receiver or cornerback at the NFL level. Hunter wants to remain a two-way player as a professional. Week by week, he is proving his case on the national stage.

With that in mind, it's not surprising to see mock drafts popping up all over the place with Hunter sitting at the top.

