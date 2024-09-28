Potential No. 1 overall draft pick Travis Hunter shows off absurd skills on interception
It's understood by now that Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter is the best player in college football. And seemingly every week now, he's proving he may just be the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.
On Saturday as the Buffaloes battled UCF, Hunter showed off his defensive skills with an interception that had the sports world in awe.
What we see here is world-class athleticism and a brilliant football mind coming together to form a perfect union. The instincts here by Hunter were superb.
There has been a lot of talk about whether he will have to choose between being a receiver or cornerback at the NFL level. Hunter wants to remain a two-way player as a professional. Week by week, he is proving his case on the national stage.
With that in mind, it's not surprising to see mock drafts popping up all over the place with Hunter sitting at the top.