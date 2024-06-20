Joe Alt unsurprisingly already locked in as starter for Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers upgraded their offensive line with the selection of Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Right after the selection, it was widely expected that Alt would crack the starting lineup at some point during his rookie season. That time has already arrived.
ESPN Chargers writer Kris Rhim noted in a recent article that Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has already named Alt as a starter, "a sign that he has made enough of an impression on the team before the real football even starts."
From Rhim: "It's difficult to evaluate line play in minicamp and OTAs, as players are going half speed and there are no pads, but coach Jim Harbaugh already named Alt a starter on the offensive line, a sign that he has made enough of an impression on the team before the real football even starts. Harbaugh didn't give positions, but Alt has lined up mostly at right tackle and will likely play that this season. OLB Joey Bosa said he's looking forward to "laying a helmet" on Alt at training camp next month to ensure he's ready."
With Rashawn Slater on the left side and Alt on the right side, plus Zion Johnson inside, quarterback Justin Herbert has the tools in front of him to continue to operate the offense at a high level, even with the losses of wide receiver Keenan Allen and Mike Williams but adding Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey.