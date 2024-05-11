Commanders DT Johnny Newton is Injured, Explains Fall in NFL Draft
Players fall in the NFL Draft all the time. There is always a reason for a fall, whether it be due to injury, need or the draft board falling a certain way, the story of a player's fall often comes to fruition.
When the Washington Commanders selected Illinois DT Johnny Newton, the thought was that he fell to 36th overall due to a Jones fracture that he suffered in his foot. It was fully healed in time for him to host a private workout, but a new injury has sent Newton back to the sideline.
According to Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, Newton's foot that had surgery is fine, but his other foot will now require a procedure.
This was a major worry with Newton. When you have a foot injury at that size, it can cause a ripple effect on your body. Other body parts can start to overcompensate and end up suffering injuries because of it. Did that happen to Newton? We can't know for sure, but it's certainly not out of the question and raises a red flag with his future.