Falcons share highlights from Friday night practice featuring rookie QB Michael Penix Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons took a break from their regular training camp schedule and held an open practice, including a mock game on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of a small crowd of fans. Few fanbases have more reason to be excited about this coming season than Atlanta's, courtesy of a couple big infusions at the game's most important position.
First, the Falcons signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal worth a total of $180 million. Then, they blew the draft community's minds by picking Michael Penix Jr. at eighth overall in the draft. While it may be an awkward situation (especially for Cousins) they made sure they've got multiple quality options in their backfield.
After practice was over the team shared a short highlight reel on Youtube, including some beautiful throws from Penix. Watch.
If you've had the misfortune to follow the Falcons at any time over the last few years, you know they already had a pretty strong roster in place - they were just missing that critical final piece at quarterback. Whether it's Cousins or Penix they now have that void filled.
