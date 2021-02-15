2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Inside Cornerbacks

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Below is our nickelback rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

When splitting up our big board, we tried our best to classify cornerbacks into two categories; boundary (outside) and slot (inside). With the NFL becoming a 70% passing league, the nickelback should essentially be viewed as a starting position.

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade struggled to play the boundary this past season and projects as a better pro on the inside, where he enjoyed great success at Ohio State in 2019. Washington cornerback Elijah Molden is a scrappy cover corner who has size limitations but provides extremely high energy. Two other players worthy of top-100 consideration are Asante Samuel Jr. (Florida State) who brings the bloodlines and Aaron Robinson (UCF) wo owns the pedigree.

CPV = Current Player Value

PPV = Potential Player Value

10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT

9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO

8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER

8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER

7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP

7.3-7.0 = BACKUP

6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER

6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL

5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD

5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL

4.9-0.0 = REJECT

