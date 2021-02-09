Amari Rodgers Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

With modern NFL offenses featuring three-wide receiver sets on a seemingly regular basis, Rodgers is a player who should find plenty of opportunities to produce at the next level. A compact, sturdy wide receiver who is built similar to a running back, Rodgers projects as an excellent slot receiver in the NFL.

College Production

After being further down the depth chart early on in his collegiate career, Rodgers wrapped up his senior season posting career highs in receptions (77), receiving yards (1,020) and receiving touchdowns (seven). He was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2020, in addition to being a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist. Rodgers has appeared in 52 games over his four years at Clemson and was a member of the Tigers team that won the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

When watching Rodgers the first thing that jumps out to you are his superb hands. He’s a natural hands-catcher and has no trouble plucking the ball out of the air with ease. Thanks to his build, Rodgers is a legitimate weapon after the catch in the short-to-intermediate passing game but also on end-arounds and other designed runs. He shows off excellent vision with the ball in his hands. Though it might feel easy to label him “quicker than fast,” he still has enough speed to separate from defensive backs more often than not.

While he was targeted down the field more in his 2020 season, there is some projection in Rodgers expanding his route tree at the next level. He is not a receiver who is going to thrive in jump ball or contested-catch situations but there are several other areas he can produce for an NFL team.

