Analyzing Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie ADP

If you haven’t been following along, the NFL Draft Bible has been running rookie mock drafts since January. We have been keeping track of ADP and seeing how ADP has changed over time. Let’s take a look at some of the trends and significant changes that have shown up.

Elijah Moore On The Rise

One of the most consistent risers throughout our rookie mock drafts has been Elijah Moore. The junior wide receiver from Ole Miss has gained a lot of hype due to his athleticism and big-play ability. In January and early February, Moore was being taken as late as pick 18, which is in the middle of the second round of a 12-team league. Over the last four drafts, Moore has consistently been drafted earlier, peaking in our most recent mock draft at pick 10. It will be interesting to see if Moore keeps up this traction and settles in as a top-12 pick come April and May.

A Clear Top 3

Through 14 mock drafts, a top tier of three players has developed. Those players are Najee Harris, Ja'Marr Chase and Travis Etienne. These players have been the first three picks in all but one mock draft. The only exception is a draft where tight end Kyle Pitts was taken at 1.01, and in that draft, Etienne was taken at 1.04. There will be some changes after the NFL Draft, but this could be an excellent opportunity to trade back a couple of picks from 1.01 if you don’t see a massive difference between the three players.

Value at Running Back

When reviewing the ADP, it’s clear that wide receivers dominate the first 18 picks. Currently, the top 18 players in ADP consist of 11 wide receivers, four running backs, two quarterbacks and one tight end. This has pushed the likes of Javian Hawkins, Trey Sermon, Jermar Jefferson, Chuba Hubbard and Michael Carter to the late second and early third round. If this trend of wide receivers going early continues, some of these guys are going to be tremendous values at their current ADP. Pay attention to their landing spots and don’t be afraid to start the running back run in the middle of the second round of rookie drafts.

