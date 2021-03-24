Anthony Schwartz Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

Anthony Schwartz is no stranger to the limelight. After capping off a spectacular high school football career at American Heritage (FL), which resulted in back-to-back Florida 5A titles, he dominated as a track star, being named the Gatorade National Boys’ Track and Field Athlete of the Year. Despite a multitude of track offers, including one from the University of Houston, where he was heavily recruited by former Olympian Carl Lewis, Schwartz decided to stick to the gridiron and take his talents to Auburn University. In retrospect, the Pembroke Pines native made the right decision, positioning himself in a situation where he will hear his name called this spring.

College Production

Coming into his freshman season, many questioned whether Schwartz’s game would translate to the SEC. He quickly put those concerns to rest, as he was second on the team with seven receiving touchdowns, and his 49 total touches were second amongst Tiger receivers, ahead of Darius Slayton and Seth Williams.

Despite suffering a thumb injury in the preseason of his sophomore season, Schwartz battled through and ended the year second on the team with 41 receptions and 440 receiving yards. Capping off the 2020 season with a team-leading 54 receptions and adding three touchdowns, Schwartz forwent his senior year and declared for the NFL Draft.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

Schwartz’s game revolves around his world-class speed and acceleration. He is the ultimate space-eater; defensive backs are forced to respect him deep, allowing Schwartz to drop his hips smoothly and break off easy outs and hitches if given room. Auburn utilized Schwartz in a ton of jet sweeps and pop passes, which he showed to have no trouble winning the edge throughout his career. Predominantly used in the short game, Schwartz follows his blockers after the catch extremely well and takes what is given to him. He flashes plucky hands catching passes away from his body and does a great job tracking the ball on vertical routes

Schwartz could work to refine his route-running, particularly coming out of his breaks, but he has shown immense growth from his freshman year to this point. Listed at 6-0 180 lbs, he is not the biggest receiver, and Schwartz did have trouble getting free from physical press coverage if his speed release did not work. Prospects with similar profiles as Schwartz usually have some experience in special teams, yet he did not record a single return at the college level. However, this does not necessarily mean he is not capable of contributing on special teams at the next level.

