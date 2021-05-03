Best Fantasy Fits from Day Three of the NFL Draft

Day three of the NFL Draft is often a chaotic whirlwind. There are always players left that seemed inevitable would have been drafted a round or two earlier. In some cases, some players seemed destined to be drafted that end up going undrafted altogether. Scheme fit and a path to playing time are magnified even more so on day three of the NFL Draft than on the first two nights. Who were the best fits for fantasy purposes from the third day of the 2021 NFL Draft?

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Wide Receiver, Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown has the potential to be a steal in the 2021 NFL Draft and for fantasy football.

Opportunity will be king for Amon-Ra St. Brown in Detroit, as the depth chart at the wide receiver position is not stacked with proven commodities for the Lions. He joins Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman and Quintez Cephus in the wide receiver room, all of whom have some question marks surrounding them. The presence he will provide in the red zone and the intermediate passing game will make St. Brown a favorite target of Jared Goff. Thinking of Goff's connection with Rams' wide receiver Cooper Kupp makes the fantasy outlook for St. Brown very appealing. If you can grab St. Brown in the middle of round two in rookie drafts, the value will be fantastic.

Tylan Wallace, Wide Receiver, Baltimore Ravens

Tylan Wallace is a proven wide receiver that can play all across the offensive line and be effective.

The Baltimore Ravens set out to give Lamar Jackson an improved set of pass catchers this year and Tylan Wallace will fit in perfectly. Even though the Ravens offense will not be the most pass-happy, Wallace will come in from early on and be a contributor both as an inside and outside receiver. Throwing to the middle of the field is always when Lamar looks most comfortable and Wallace can be extremely dangerous in that area. Even though he went three rounds later than Rashod Bateman, who Baltimore selected in round one, that is no reason to count him out for fantasy. The talent is there and you can capitalize on selecting an immensely talented player who is also a scheme fit at a discount in rookie drafts simply because of when he was selected.

Michael Carter, Running Back, New York Jets

Michael Carter from North Carolina has proven to be a potential three-down back with his receiving ability.

The path to playing time is evident for Michael Carter, which is of the utmost importance on day three of the NFL Draft. The Jets did add former 49ers and Falcons running back Tevin Coleman in free agency but he cannot be counted on as a lead rusher. The team also selected La'Mical Perine just one year ago in the fourth round but early rumblings are the Jets don't necessarily view him as a scheme fit. Agility, vision and contact balance make Carter an ideal scheme fit for the Jets. Combine that with the fact that the Jets continued to upgrade their offensive line with the selection of Alijah Vera-Tucker and there is plenty to be excited about. There is a genuine possibility that Carter is the Jets' week one starter at running back.