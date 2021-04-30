Best Fantasy Football Fits from Night One of the NFL Draft

Who are some of the players that will have big fantasy football seasons after getting drafted on the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft?

Optimism runs rampant throughout the NFL Draft. The tipping point for contending teams and rebuilding teams alike. You could say the same for fantasy football rosters across the dynasty and devy landscape. We will undoubtedly see multiple fantasy-relevant players in their rookie seasons in 2021. Who are the best fits on their new team from the night one of the 2021 NFL Draft?

Trey Lance, Quarterback, San Francisco 49ers

North Dakota State quarterback was selected third overall to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

How often have we heard that Kyle Shanahan’s offense is suited to let the quarterback thrive? We’ll need to see if Jimmy Garoppolo sticks on the 49ers’ week one roster before knowing the immediate return on the selection of Lance but the ceiling of Lance is something fantasy managers will rightly be drooling over. An offensive scheme that is notoriously productive running the football and boasts a bevy of pass-catching weapons (Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle) will allow an easier transition for Lance. Look for Lance to be selected in the top five picks during rookie drafts in Superflex formats.

Jaylen Waddle, Wide Receiver, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins pair Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa back up by selecting Waddle sixth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins opted to get the band back together, reuniting former Alabama teammates Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle. In 2018, Waddle broke onto the scene as a freshman for the Crimson Tide to the tune of 848 receiving yards and seven scores in Tagovailoa’s most proficient season as a passer in college. He has a devastating combination of top-end speed and acceleration. He joins an interesting group of wide receivers in Miami. Former Texans wide receiver Will Fuller was signed in the offseason but has struggled with injuries throughout his career. Expect Waddle to provide a lethal dose of yards after the catch for Tagovailoa.

Najee Harris, Running Back, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers take Najee Harris from Alabama with the 24th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In what felt like one of the most fitting landing spots all through the mock draft season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have landed the stud Crimson Tide running back. After finishing last in the league in rushing yards per game in 2020, the Steelers will look to change that in a hurry in 2021. Pass protection and receiving are both huge positives to Harris’s game, and he looks set to command the workload of a true three-down running back from jump street. While Ben Roethlisberger might not be the top-end quarterback he once was, there are enough other weapons in Pittsburgh to take a significant amount of pressure off of Harris.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.