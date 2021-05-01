Best Fantasy Fits from Night Two of the NFL Draft

Wide receivers and running backs began coming off the board almost right off the bat on night two of the NFL Draft. The New York Jets selected Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore 34th overall and the Denver Broncos selected North Carolina running back Javonte Williams 35th overall. There were plenty of other exciting selections for fantasy purposes beyond those two, though. Second and third-round selections contribute fantasy value regularly each year. Who were the best fits for fantasy purposes from the second night of the NFL Draft?

Rondale Moore, Wide Receiver, Arizona Cardinals

Rondale Moore is an electric player that can make an impact on offense and in the return game.

Injury concerns still linger for the electric athlete out of Purdue but from a pure landing spot perspective, this is about as good as it gets. He joins an ascending offense with one of the premier young signal-callers in the NFL in Kyler Murray. The Cardinals' offense will still see DeAndre Hopkins receive the majority of targets but Moore will benefit from coming in alongside a proven NFL receiver. The hope has to be that head coach Kliff Kingsbury can get Moore involved in a multitude of ways.

Amari Rodgers, Wide Receiver, Green Bay Packers

Amari Rodgers has been comped to Randall Cobb. This could mean a strong connection for Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers finally addressed the wide receiver spot across from Davante Adams when they selected Rodgers 85th overall. Yards after the catch should be plentiful for Rodgers in the Packers' offense. The Packers did not have a wide receiver on the roster aside from Adams that eclipsed 65 targets in the passing game in 2020. Look for Rodgers to shore up the wide receiver group and grow into being the secondary option at the position by the end of the 2021 season. Consider yourself lucky if you snagged Rodgers at a late third-round value in rookie drafts before the NFL Draft, as it seems likely his buzz will continue to grow now that the landing spot is known.

Trey Sermon, Running Back, San Francisco 49ers

Trey Sermon has proven to be a strong option in the backfield in college and looks to continue that for the Niners.

After letting Tevin Coleman walk in free agency, the 49ers opted to select the former Buckeye runner 88th overall. Even though Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Wayne Gallman are all on the roster, Sermon is an intriguing option at the position for San Francisco. He thrives as an inside zone runner and should benefit significantly from the 49ers scheme. All three of Mostert, Wilson Jr. and Gallman are only under contract for the 2021 season. A physical runner with the athletic profile to handle the load as a three-down runner, look for Sermon to receive the opportunity to seize the lead back job down the stretch of the 2021 season.

