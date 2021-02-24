Brevin Jordan Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

Miami is known for producing talent at the tight end position and Brevin Jordan has the potential to be the next great Hurricane to hit the league. He is a former four-star prospect and top tight end in the 2018 high school recruiting class. Expectations are high as he heads to the league, both for NFL teams and fantasy football managers.

College Production

In his three seasons at Miami, Jordan amassed 105 catches for 1,358 yards and 13 touchdowns. He played at least eight games each season and increased his catches, yards, and yards per catch every year, culminating with a career-high in all categories in 2020. In 2019, Jordan was a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end.

Tape Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

When you watch Jordan play, his speed and athleticism immediately stand out. He runs routes like a wide receiver and will get yards after the catch. His reliable hands are on full display and he never shies away from being aggressive on 50-50 balls. He uses his strength to break tackles and possesses quick feet to elude defenders. When watching his film, you witness a rare skill-set.

To be successful at the next level, Jordan will need to continue to develop his blocking technique. Although this is not a trait fantasy football managers often look at, it can be important in determining how quickly a prospect is able to get onto and stay on the field.

