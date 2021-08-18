College Fantasy Football King's Classic Draft LIVE From Canton, Ohio
The Rookie Draft Board team was live on location for The King's Class College Fantasy Football League
The King's Classic College Fantasy Football League is a fantasy league with industry experts and is an annual event for fans held in Canton, Ohio. Co-Host John Laub was on-location to do the live draft. Matt Hicks joined as the two discussed the live draft as they went through their picks and analyzed the other owner's picks. Watch the video below to see the entire show and where each player was picked.
WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW
CLICK HERE: Subscribe on YouTube
Watch the show LIVE on Twitch
Pro Football Free Agent Database
2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings
Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.
Scouting Reports
Fantasy Football Rankings
Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.