August 18, 2021
College Fantasy Football King's Classic Draft LIVE From Canton, Ohio

The Rookie Draft Board team was live on-site in Canton, Ohio for the King's Class College Fantasy Football Draft.
The Rookie Draft Board team was live on location for The King's Class College Fantasy Football League

The King's Classic College Fantasy Football League is a fantasy league with industry experts and is an annual event for fans held in Canton, Ohio. Co-Host John Laub was on-location to do the live draft. Matt Hicks joined as the two discussed the live draft as they went through their picks and analyzed the other owner's picks. Watch the video below to see the entire show and where each player was picked.

Fantasy Football

