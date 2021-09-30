College Football Week 5: Four Running Backs to Watch on Friday

Week five of the college football season is here, which means more devy prospects are breaking out and making a name for themselves on a national level. Here are four running backs you should keep an eye out for on Friday’s three-game slate

Alton McCaskill - Running Back - Houston

Alton McCaskill was a highly-touted high school recruit who has been a star in Houston to this point.

McCaskill’s arrival in H-Town was that of extraordinary anticipation, as he was the highest-rated running back the Cougars have ever landed. The freshman received plenty of offers coming out of Oak Ridge High School, as schools like Alabama, Michigan, and USC competed to land the talented back from Texas. The 6’1" 210-pounder leads the team with 233 yards and four touchdowns, and in the past three games, he has either ran for 70 or more yards or found the endzone twice. McCaskill is a sizable upright runner who can get downhill in a hurry, and his verified 10.9 100-meter speed is apparent once he gets to full stride. Combine this with his pass-catching upside, and there is a solid foundation for a three-down prospect here. McCaskill and the Cougars head to Chapman Stadium to take on the Golden Hurricanes in an early-season AAC matchup. Tulsa’s defense has given up 147.3 rushing yards per contest, which ranks seventh in the AAC, and shredded by TreVeyon Henderson and Master Teague for over 330 yards and three touchdowns.

Tayon Fleet-Davis - Running Back - Maryland

Maryland's standout back, Tayon Fleet-Davis has had a stellar start to his season.

It was a long time coming for the redshirt senior, missing the final two games of the 2019 season and only playing in one contest last year. Fleet-Davis has impressed through four games, rushing for 311 yards and three touchdowns while averaging over 5.5 yards per carry in all four matchups. The 6’0” 215-pounder’s 7.07 yards per carry average is 11th in the country among backs with at least 40 carries. The Potomac High product is a powerful pile-pusher, but he also possesses nimble feet and some surprising agility for a bigger back. He has been a factor in the passing game, recording at least three receptions in all but one game, and threatens chunk yardage plays on swing routes and screens. Fleet-Davis and the Terrapins host Iowa for their biggest test of the year, and there could not be a better atmosphere. A conference home opener "Blackout” game under the lights during Family Weekend? You are not going to want to miss this.

Tyler Goodson is a legitimate NFL prospect whose talent is undeniable.

On the other side of the ball, Goodson looks to get back on track after averaging less than 3.5 yards per carry against Colorado State. The junior’s production has fluctuated week to week, recording 252 yards and four touchdowns against Indiana and Kent State while only totaling 112 yards per game and a 2.9 yards per carry against Iowa State and Colorado State. The lows are somewhat justifiable, as most of his rushing attempts come against stacked boxes, but there is no doubt that Goodson is talented. His running backs coach, Ladell Betts, who spent nine seasons in the NFL, recently said he does not see any reason why he would not be in the NFL. The North Gwinnett High School product is a twitchy runner with short strides that allow him to change direction and string together moves without losing much of his breakaway speed. The 5'10" 199-pounder is also not afraid to get involved in the pass-blocking game, and he is well on his way to three straight seasons with 15 or more receptions. Maryland’s run defense has been competent, holding opponents to 111.8 yards per game, fifth in the conference. On the other hand, Illinois’ Josh McCray and Chase Brown combined for 117 yards with a 5.3 yards per carry average against the Terrapins just a few weeks ago.

Tyler Allgeier- Running Back - BYU

After breaking out last season, Tyler Allgeier is approaching a favorable matchup against Utah State.

Allgeier has been quiet compared to his monstrous breakout production last season, but it is quite difficult to live up to a season where you run for 1,100 yards and score 13 touchdowns. On the year, the redshirt junior has racked up just over 350 yards and four touchdowns, finding the endzone in back-to-back games as the Cougars work in a new offensive coordinator and quarterback. The 5’11 220-pounder runs with a punishing style, shedding tackles and maintaining balance upon contact. He is not the quickest laterally but does have enough giddy-up to break off explosive runs once he gets to the second level. Allgeier and the Cougars head to Merlin Olsen Field to take on the Aggies for the battle of the Old Wagon Wheel. This could prove to be a nice matchup for the Kaiser High School product, as Utah State’s defense has given up 200 rushing yards per game, ranking 112th in the country. They gave up 100-yard days to two Air Force running backs and allowed Max Borghi to average almost eight yards per carry in the opener.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view