Damonte Coxie Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

Over the last four years, Demonte Coxie has quietly put together one of the most impressive careers by a Memphis wide receiver. Coxie’s reliability at the college level should translate to the NFL and make him a quality target in any offense.

College Production

As I mentioned, Coxie put together an awesome career at Memphis. In 41 career games, he had 185 receptions for 2,948 yards and 20 touchdowns. This places him third in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns all-time in Memphis history. In 2018 and 2019, Coxie was named to the All-AAC Second Team. He had over 70 catches and 1,000 yards in both seasons and a total of 16 touchdowns.

Before opting out after two games in 2020, Coxie was on pace to have another productive season. In two games, he had 16 receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown.

Tape Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

The best word to describe the 6-3, 197 prospect is reliable. Coxie’s greatest trait is his catching ability. He uses great technique by consistently using his hands to catch the ball and not allow it to get into his body. Coxie shows a wide catch radius and naturally plucks the ball out of the air. Coxie also does a great job in contested catch scenarios. He consistently wins in contested catch situations by getting good positioning and leverage against defensive backs. At the catch point, Coxie displays very good balance and physicality to come down with the ball.

The biggest adjustment Coxie will have to make at the next level is that he will have to develop his route tree. In the Memphis offense, Coxie primarily ran streaks, comebacks and drag patterns. Coxie seems to have the IQ and positioning skills to run a variety of routes but it will still be a major adjustment.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.