Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

Dazz Newsome Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

Looking at the fantasy football outlook for Dazz Newsome
Author:
Publish date:

The Tar Heels wide receiver is a three-star prospect rated as the 70th-best athlete in the 2017 recruiting class. Newsome is a speedy receiver in a deep pool who could be a day-three steal in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is also a capable punt returner with the skills to make a big play whenever he touches the ball.

College Production

In four seasons with the Tar Heels, Newsome finished with 188 receptions, 2,435 yards, and 18 touchdowns in 43 games. His athleticism is apparent in the running game and special teams, with 20 carries for 178 yards and two scores and he averaged 11.1 yards per punt return with one touchdown.

Tape Review: Strength and Weaknesses

The one trait that stands out above all others is Newsome’s athleticism. While he is not elite, he is dangerous with the ball in his hands and can impact the game in several ways. Newsome has developed into a solid route-runner, using his speed and agility to beat defenders deep and make quick cuts to get open on slants and curl routes. The game film also shows that he has developed into a reliable pass-catcher and can make difficult catches when challenged by defensive backs.

While Newsome is one of the better athletes at wide receiver in this class, his lack of size and elite speed is a concern. He is above average at many aspects of the position but does not excel in enough traits to stand out, making him a probable day-three selection.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

USATSI_15504979
Player Interviews

NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: SAM EHLINGER | TEXAS | QUARTERBACK

USATSI_15245890
Player Interviews

NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: WYATT HERBERT | KANSAS STATE | DEFENSIVE END

USATSI_15677442
Player Interviews

NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: AMARI RODGERS | CLEMSON | WIDE RECEIVER

USATSI_15384990
Player Interviews

NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: PADDY FISHER | NORTHWESTERN | LINEBACKER

USATSI_15390249
Fantasy Football

Dazz Newsome Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

USATSI_13293720 (1)
Mocks

Our First Mock Draft After Friday's Round-Altering Trades

USATSI_15544221
News

The San Francisco 49ers Move up in the Draft with GM John Lynch at BYU Pro Day

the state of football
Our Shows

The State of Football PT. CLXX

USATSI_11771074
Player Interviews

NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: RASHAWN SLATER | NORTHWESTERN | OFFENSIVE LINE