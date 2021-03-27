Dazz Newsome Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

The Tar Heels wide receiver is a three-star prospect rated as the 70th-best athlete in the 2017 recruiting class. Newsome is a speedy receiver in a deep pool who could be a day-three steal in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is also a capable punt returner with the skills to make a big play whenever he touches the ball.

College Production

In four seasons with the Tar Heels, Newsome finished with 188 receptions, 2,435 yards, and 18 touchdowns in 43 games. His athleticism is apparent in the running game and special teams, with 20 carries for 178 yards and two scores and he averaged 11.1 yards per punt return with one touchdown.

Tape Review: Strength and Weaknesses

The one trait that stands out above all others is Newsome’s athleticism. While he is not elite, he is dangerous with the ball in his hands and can impact the game in several ways. Newsome has developed into a solid route-runner, using his speed and agility to beat defenders deep and make quick cuts to get open on slants and curl routes. The game film also shows that he has developed into a reliable pass-catcher and can make difficult catches when challenged by defensive backs.

While Newsome is one of the better athletes at wide receiver in this class, his lack of size and elite speed is a concern. He is above average at many aspects of the position but does not excel in enough traits to stand out, making him a probable day-three selection.

