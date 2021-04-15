Demetric Felton Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

Demetric Felton is a lesser-known prospect in the 2021 draft cycle who was a three-star prospect in 2016. After being listed as a running back for most of his time with the Bruins, Felton is now working out at the wide receiver position in preparation for the draft.

College Production

Felton was a jack of all trades master of none for the UCLA Bruins. He finished his collegiate career with 1,100 rushing yards and 958 receiving yards. He also totaled 15 touchdowns in his 31 career games. In 2019, Felton led the Pac-12 with two kickoff returns for touchdowns. Felton’s lone award came in 2020 where he was named second-team all Pac-12. The biggest question when looking at Felton’s statistical resume is his lack of games played. Felton only played in 31 collegiate games in four seasons.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

Demetric Felton was used heavily at wide receiver and running back during his time with the Bruins. This versatility should provide a huge boost to his draft stock. The first thing one notices when watching Felton is how explosive he is. Whether it is returning kickoffs, catching screens, or working with the ball out of the backfield he is always a homerun threat. Almost every time he touches the ball, Felton makes at least one would-be tackler miss. Mixing this ability with his athleticism is what makes Felton such an exciting prospect in the 2021 class.

If Felton is going to be a successful wide receiver in the NFL, the biggest thing he will need to work on is his route tree. The Bruins mainly asked Felton to run screens and catch swing passes. If Felton can expand upon his route tree he can become a real threat at the next level.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.