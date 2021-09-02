Devy Fantasy Football Player Watch: Friday Games

Here are ten devy prospects we will be monitoring on Friday's slate.

Josh Downs - Wide Receiver - North Carolina

Downs' expectations were high coming out of North Gwinnett High, as the Georgia native was the highest-rated receiver to enroll at North Carolina in the last ten years. While Downs appeared in ten games during his first season in Chapel Hill, the production was far from ideal, as the sophomore only recorded seven receptions on the year. It was not until the Tar Heels' Orange Bowl appearance that the 5'10" 180-pounder showed his potential, averaging 22.8 yards per reception and hitting the endzone twice against Texas A&M. With Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome off to the NFL, Downs will be tasked with replacing the production out of the slot vacated by Newsome, who combined for 172 targets over the last two seasons. A year ago, Virginia Tech allowed the third-most passing yards in the ACC, and lead receivers had 90 yards and a touchdown in two of their last three games.

Braxton Burmeister - Quarterback - Virginia Tech

With last year's starter Hendon Hooker off to Tennessee and Quincy Patterson transferring out to North Dakota State, Burmeister enters his second year in Blacksburg as the unquestioned starter. The California native has some experience, starting games while at Oregon before going 3-1 as the starter last year. Burmeister is dangerous as a runner, scrambling for 45 yards or more in his first three games last year. While the La Jolla Country Day product needs to develop as a passer, the Hokies return every wide receiver or tight end that recorded more than three receptions a year ago, as well as three starters on their offensive line. Burmeister has an intriguing matchup with a Tar Heels' defense that looked solid in the spring game but allowed quarterbacks to run for an average of 64 yards and score a touchdown in three of their four losses last year.

Kenneth Walker III - Running Back - Michigan State

The Wake Forest transfer hopes to instill some confidence into a Spartans' running game that averaged an abysmal 2.5 yards per carry and recorded the second-lowest rushing touchdown total in the country. The 5'10" 210-pound junior enters East Lansing riding a six-game touchdown streak and scored at least twice in over half of his appearances last year. The Spartans return their three leading rushers from a year ago, but none of the backs averaged over four yards per carry, meaning the Arlington product should see a substantial amount of carries based on talent alone. Northwestern loses four of their top six tacklers from a defense that gave up 70 or more yards to lead backs in four of their last five games and allowed three touchdowns in their final two contests.

Stephon Robinson Jr. - Wide Receiver - Northwestern

The talented fifth-year transfer from Kansas decided to come to Evanston, and the Wildcats need him to produce significantly from day one. Northwestern lost their top three receiving options from a year ago, leaving tight end Charlie Mangieri and his seven receptions as the leading pass-catcher returning. The Wildcats will also be without their three top rushers, so Hunter Johnson will need to rely extensively on the Narbonne product in the passing game to stay competitive. Out of the 38 games Robinson Jr. played over his four-year career, including his one season at El Camino College, the 5'10" 180-pounder recorded five or more catches in only 12 of those games. Despite rarely being used in a high-volume role, he proved to be a dynamic threat when given the opportunity, recording an outstanding 117.3 yards per game at a 19.5-yard-per-catch clip over the 12-game span.

Jarek Broussard - Running Back - Colorado

Coming from the same high school that produced running back Ryan Moats, the Dallas, Texas native battled back from multiple knee injuries to become the first Colorado back to lead the conference in rushing since 2002. The Buffaloes' running back room was banged up last season, but with Alex Fontenot back and Ashaad Clayton a year older, do not expect the 5'9" 185-pound back to maintain his ridiculous 26 carries per game average. It will be interesting to see what Broussard can do on less volume, but with running backs coach Darian Hagan saying that Broussard looks significantly better than he was a year ago, any decrease in touches should not be substantial enough to reduce his production drastically. We do not know what to expect from a Northern Colorado team that has not played since 2019, but the last rushing defense the Bears put out allowed 248.3 yards per contest, so this should be a nice tune-up game for last year's Pac 12 Offensive Player of The Year.

Mataeo Durant - Running Back - Duke

Despite receiving 41 fewer carries than teammate Deon Jackson, the McCormick product outproduced the senior in both yards and touchdowns en route to being named the team's Most Valuable Player. With Jackson and his 171 touches off to Indianapolis, it is entirely foreseeable for the 6'1" 195-pounder's production to shoot up drastically. In the seven games he recorded ten or more carries in 2020, Durant averaged 7.6 yards per carry. The Plum Branch, South Carolina native, faces a 49ers defense that was gashed by Duke running backs a year ago, as the three top backs ran for 283 yards and five touchdowns. Durant, specifically, accounted for 104 yards and two scores in the contest, so we should be in for a treat when the Blue Devils battle the in-state foe.

Victor Tucker - Wide Receiver - Charlotte

From the same high school that produced Allen Hurns and Santana Moss, the Carol City product will likely end his career as the second-best receiver in program history behind Austin Duke. Since redshirting his first season in Charlotte, Tucker has been a stable force in the 49ers' passing attack as a three-year starter, leading the team in receiving every year. The fifth-year pass-catcher has been particularly impressive at home, as Tucker has averaged 6.3 receptions and 103.8 yards per catch in his last six games at Jerry Richardson Stadium. If the 49ers want to avenge their 53-19 loss to the Blue Devils from a year ago, the 6'0" 188-pounder will need the ball in his hands early and often.

Jaquarii Roberson - Wide Receiver - Wake Forest

Roberson led the Demon Deacons in receptions (62) and receiving yards (926) but was particularly dominant down the stretch, averaging nine receptions for 141.5 yards in the final four games, scoring seven touchdowns. With third-leading receiver Donavon Greene missing the year with an undisclosed injury, we should assuredly see an uptick in the fifth-year receiver's target share. It has been almost two years since we have seen the Monarchs' defense in action, and while it is difficult to predict their defensive outlook, lead receivers went for over 115 yards in three of their last four contests in 2019. It would not be shocking to see the Hertford County product break the school's record for consecutive 100-yard receiving games when Old Dominion comes to Truist Field.

Velton Gardner - Running Back - Kansas

Coming out of Skyline High School, the home of a long list of NFL players throughout the years, Gardner's career in Lawrence started slow, as he was the third back behind Pooka Williams Jr. and Khalil Herbert. In year two, the Dallas native led the way, recording 70 or more yards in two of the first three games last season. Lance Leipold comes in from Buffalo, and while he opted to run a two-back committee as of late, his lead back still managed to get just under 20 carries per game over the last four seasons. The 5'9" 199-pound junior faces a Coyotes' defense that gave up over 80 yards to lead backs in three of their four games, giving up over 160 yards in two of those contests.

Trey McBride - Tight End - Colorado State

After leading the Rams in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2020, many believed the Fort Morgan product would have joined the likes of Crockett Gilmore and Joel Dreesen as recent Colorado State tight ends to enter the NFL. McBride decided to hold off and return to Fort Collins for his senior season and will be relied on heavily in the receiving game for Steve Addazio's squad to be competitive. Expect the 6'4" 260-pound senior to again lead the team in receiving with a new starting quarterback and veteran receiver, Nate Craig-Myers transferring to UCF. It should be no surprise if McBride ties Dreesen for second-most career touchdowns by a Rams' tight end when Colorado State hosts the Jackrabbits in the "GREEN OUT" game at Canvas Stadium.

