Devy Fantasy Football Player Watch: Friday Running Backs Week 2

Here are five running backs we will be monitoring on Friday's slate.

Shermari Jones - Running Back - Coastal Carolina

We will be watching all of the Chanticleers' primary running backs, as Reese White and Braydon Bennett proved effective against The Citadel last week. Jones, in particular, caught our eye, hitting the century mark on nine carries and scoring two touchdowns. The 6'1" 220-pounder started his career off at Independence Community College, spending two seasons with Coach Jason Brown at 'Last Chance U." The Pensacola, Florida product flashed as a 17-year old freshman, averaging 6.3 yards per carry and scoring four touchdowns in his debut season in Kansas. Jones joined Jamey Chadwell in Conway last season, landing third in the run game behind C.J. Marable and Reese White. With Marable off to the next level, we were intrigued about the distribution of carries in week one for Coastal Carolina. The senior back led the way in carries and yards per carry average, and while we expect Chadwell to continue to split carries in his spread-option attack, the Tate High School product should receive more volume in week two. Kansas allowed the two South Dakota running backs to combine for 155 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, which was good for a 5.3 yards per carry clip.

Mataeo Durant - Running Back - Duke

We mentioned Durant last week as a player with the potential to explode last week, and while we like to highlight different players each week, it is impossible not to keep our eye on the senior after this past week's performance. In their surprise loss against Charlotte, the South Carolina native exploded for 255 rushing yards and three touchdowns, surpassing the school's single-game rushing yard record set by Shaun Wilson seven years ago. After the game, David Cutliffe reiterated the sentiment that has been reverberating around Durham throughout the offseason, saying the ACC Running Back of the Week winner is a "special player," noting his "fierceness as a runner." While redshirt sophomore Jordan Waters will continue to get spot carries to give the McCormick product a breather when needed, Durant will continue to be the heart and soul of the Blue Devils' offense. North Carolina A&T allowed Devin Wynn to run for 75 yards last week in their loss against Furman, so we do not see why Durant will not continue his hot streak in their home opener. The Aggies' head coach, Sam Washington, even noted earlier this week that "number 21 can fly."

Otis Weah - Running Back - North Dakota

Otis Weah looks to take the UND offense to a whole new level this year.

From a town known for producing talent on the ice, The Moorhead, Minnesota native skated his way to 114 yards on the ground and set his single-game career-high in touchdowns with three scores in their opener against Idaho State. Weah was not a factor in his first two seasons in Grand Forks but awakened in year three, averaging 104.3 yards on the ground at a 7.2 yards per carry average. One of the top returning backs in the Missouri Valley Conference, the 5'9" 215-pound power back, has scored at least one touchdown in his last eight games. Weah handled two-thirds of the carries for the Fighting Hawks in last week's matchup, and while Luke Skokna had 11 carries, his 2.4 yards per carry average suggests that we should see Weah the majority of the game. Besides the 64-yard touchdown run, Utah State did relatively well against Max Borghi and Co. last week, holding Cougars' backs to only 24 yards on 14 carries outside of the one slip-up. While this should be a solid test for the Minnesota native, the Aggies have been less than ideal against the run at Maverik Stadium, allowing lead backs to average 102.8 yards and rack up five touchdowns in their four home games a year ago. On the other hand, in Weah's last four road games, he has averaged 109.5 yards on the ground per game.

Calvin Tyler Jr. - Running Back - Utah State

Calvin Tyler Jr. is looking to keep producing this year at Utah State after transferring from Oregon State.

After spending the last four seasons at Oregon State in a reserve role behind Jermar Jefferson and B.J. Baylor, the Silsbee High product entered the transfer portal, eventually landing in Logan. In his first college start, the fifth-year back led the Aggies to their first Power Five win on the road since the early 1970s. The Beaumont, Texas native ran for 84 yards and a touchdown, averaging six yards per carry and adding three receptions out of the backfield. In the six career games where Tyler Jr., the cousin of former NFL back Christine Michael, received two or more carries, he averaged at least six yards per carry or scored a touchdown. North Dakota's run defense against Idaho State was stellar, allowing less than 75 yards and bullying the Bengals' backs to less than three yards per attempt. This game will be much closer, and while we do not expect the 5'8" 210-pound back to light the world on fire, this should be a good test to see where Tyler Jr. is.

Ronald Awatt - Running Back - UTEP

Awatt did not see the field much in his first three seasons in El Paso, dealing with various injuries and position changes throughout the early part of his career. While he was stuck behind Deion Hankins and Joshua Fields in 2020, the Frenship High School product produced when given the opportunity, rattling off a three-game touchdown streak and averaging over five yards per carry in the last two contests. Awatt has racked up back-to-back solid games to open the season, going for 74 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against New Mexico State before running for over 125 yards last week against Bethune-Cookman. The Nigerian-born ball-carrier has been crucial in the Miners' success, as they have started the season 2-0 for the first time since UTEP became a Conference-USA member in 2005. Hankins has been dealing with injuries and has been ruled out for this week with a shoulder injury, and while redshirt freshman Willie Eldridge will be a factor after rushing for over 100 yards last week, we are curious if the 6'0" 205-pounder can continue his productive streak. Last week, Boise State defense just allowed UCF running back Isaiah Bowser to go off for 172 yards and average 5.4 yards per touch in last week's matchup, so this defense is vulnerable on the ground.

