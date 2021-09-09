Devy Fantasy Football Player Watch: Friday Wide Receivers Week 2

Here are three wide receivers we will be monitoring on Friday's slate.

Trevor Wilson - Wide Receiver - Kansas

The former Buffalo player, Trevor Wilson looks to take Kansas to a whole new level.

After spending his first two seasons at Buffalo, the redshirt sophomore receiver came to Lawrence alongside head coach Lance Leipold. Wilson started his Jayhawks' career strong, leading the team with five receptions and racking up 50 yards in their season opener against South Dakota. After redshirting his first season with Buffalo, the 5'11" 200-pound pass-catcher scored three touchdowns in his first season of action, averaging at least 18 yards per reception in half of his games played in 2020. The son of the late Robert Wilson, who played five seasons in the NFL at wide receiver, Wilson was a talented prospect coming out of Amos P. Godby High School. Despite being only a three-star recruit, the talented Tallahassee, Florida native received offers from Oregon, Cincinnati, and Memphis. We do not know what to expect from a Chanticleers' pass defense, as The Citadel only recorded six pass attempts against them in their first game of the season. But, with Kansas likely playing from behind for most of the game against Coastal Carolina, there should be plenty of opportunities for Wilson and quarterback Jason Bean, his roommate, to connect.

Ron Hunt - Wide Receiver - North Carolina A&T

While North Carolina A&T lost in the season opener against Furman, Hunt was one of the bright spots for the Aggies' offense, recording five receptions for 146 yards and two scores. In this week's press conference, head coach Sam Washington mentioned that "we knew (Hunt) had it in him at all times, and (we're) just happy to see him perform as well as he did." He went on to call the Greensboro, North Carolina native a "deep-ball threat" and that "the kid can fly." The 6'3" 190-pound receiver has averaged over 40 yards per touchdown reception over his career, reassuring Washington's sentiment about Hunt's explosiveness. This contest is another one that should not be close, but we should see a ton of volume going Hunt's and South Carolina transfer Korey Banks' way. The Blue Devils' defense allowed two Charlotte receivers to combine for 12 receptions and 251 yards last week, so it should be a surprise to no one if the Southern Guilford product storms his way to another big game.

Stefan Cobbs - Wide Receiver - Boise State

Stefan Cobbs is another Boise State receiver to keep an eye on.

From the same high school as Steelers' great Chris Boswell, the 6'0" 185-pounder kicked off the 2021 season with the best game of his career, reeling in four receptions for 63 yards and leading the receiver room with 52 offensive snaps in their opener at Central Florida. Over the offseason, quarterback Hank Bachmeier mentioned the redshirt junior as one of the Broncos' breakout candidates on offense, saying, "I've said it in the past, but Stefan Cobbs — I think he's that guy this year." After only recording seven total catches in his first three seasons in Boise, the Texas native switched his number to #5, one formerly donned by Broncos' great receiver Rodney Smith but the same he wore when dominating Fort Worth defenses at Fossil Ridge High School. While there is no chance of Cobbs passing Khalil Shakir in terms of production, there are enough targets to go around if the redshirt junior can continue to out-snap Octavius Evans as Bachmeier's second look.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view