Devy Fantasy Football Player Watch: Jacksonville State vs. Alabama-Birmingham

After an interesting first Saturday of college football, we have our first mid-week action of the 2021 season. Bill Clark and the Blazers face off against the in-state Gamecocks of Jacksonville State. UAB is coming off a Conference USA championship, the second in three years. On the other side, John Grass’ squad is looking to continue the excellence the program was built on, coming off a 10-3 season and their sixth Ohio Valley championship in seven years.

Here are five devy prospects we will be monitoring in the matchup.

Zerrick Cooper - Quarterback - Jacksonville State

After spending two seasons at Clemson, the Miami-raised dual-threat immediately contributed for the Gamecocks, starting in all 13 games of his redshirt sophomore season. In his 29 career games donning the red and white, including the fall finale, where an ankle injury abruptly ended his season, Cooper has averaged 258.3 passing yards and around two passing touchdowns per contest. This makes it presumable that the sixth-year passer will break both Ed Lett’s 39-year school record for career touchdown passes (61) and Eli Jenkins’ record for career passing yards (7,652) on Wednesday. The game should be closer than people think, and Cooper will be one of the main components if Jacksonville State can pull off the victory.

DeWayne McBride - Running Back - UAB

McBridge is coming off a spectacular first year in Birmingham, playing second fiddle to Spencer Brown, the school’s record holder in rushing yards. The Florida native only averaged eight carries over the six-game season but flashed his game-changing ability with a gaudy 9.3 yards per rush. With Brown out of the picture, 186 carries are up for grabs, meaning McBride should see a substantial uptick in carries. In the two games where the sophomore received ten or more carries, he averaged 132 yards and hit paydirt three times. With five returning starters on the offensive line and a ten-pound cut from last year’s playing weight, McBride has the potential to be the next great Blazer running back.

Joshua Samuel - Running Back - Jacksonville State

Samuel has had an intriguing college career so far, starting as a member of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. After redshirting his first year, the Central Gwinnett High graduate was the primary option in the backfield, recording the fourth-most rushing yards (639) by a freshman in Hilltopper program history. When Tyson Helton replaced Mike Sanford as head coach the following year, the South Carolina native’s production fell off a cliff, receiving only six carries as Gaej Walker received the lion’s share of touches. Since coming to Calhoun County, Samuel has returned to his second-year self, including a 163-yard performance in the Gamecocks’ victory over Florida International. In the six games the fifth-year back has toted the rock ten or more times, Samuel totaled 552 yards, good for 92 yards per game.

Trea Shropshire - Wide Receiver - UAB

The fourth-year receiver was not a complete unknown coming out of Zachary High School, but seeing as 247Sports had him outside of their top 200 receivers in his class, Shropshire was far from a “cant-miss” prospect. Yet, the 6’3" pass-catcher has been the epitome of a vertical threat since he started playing college football. Throughout his career, including the two seasons he spent at Blinn Junior College, Shropshire has averaged 21.9 yards per reception over 20 games. The Blazers lose a ton of production with Austin Watkins and Myron Mitchell moving on to the next level, leaving 63 receptions there for the taking. Considering the next-closest wide receiver, Samario Rudolph, recorded a meager three receptions in 2020, the veteran Shropshire should see a considerable boost in targets.

Hayden Pittman - Tight End - UAB

While Pittman is not the most dynamic, the 6’4" 235-pounder has been a beacon of consistency since stepping foot in Birmingham. He has appeared in all 50 games since redshirting his first season and recorded at least one reception in 25 consecutive games. A member of the Senior Bowl Watch List, the Alabama native has been fundamental in the blocking game but should see more looks in the passing game with the depleted receiver room. He does not profile as a high-volume option for the Blazers, but do not be surprised if Pittman matches his career touchdown total of five in 2021 alone.

