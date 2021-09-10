Devy Fantasy Football Player Watch: Running Backs To Watch Week 2

There are plenty of players to keep your eye on that will affect your devy fantasy football team. With the college football season in full swing, let's look at the five running backs to keep an eye on in this weekend's slate of contests.

Blake Corum - Running Back - Michigan

Blake Corum looks to lead the Wolverines to a victory and make an impact for fantasy football teams.

Expectations were high for the 5'8" 200-pounder when he arrived in Ann Arbor from Saint Frances Academy, but after a freshman year where he only averaged six touches from scrimmage per game, we did not know what to expect from Corum. The stock has shifted upwards, as the Marshall, Virginia native recorded the first 100-yard game of his career, running for 111 yards and adding touchdowns both on the ground and through the air against Western Michigan. The sophomore also dazzled on special teams, popping off a 79-yard kick return in the first quarter, leading to a field goal. His running mate, Hassan Haskins, also had a nice outing against the Broncos, adding 70 rushing yards and a touchdown. With a strong stable of ball carriers, running backs coach Mike Hart will likely continue his committee approach, but the second-year back's performance last week may have earned him a few more looks. Corum and the Wolverines welcome Washington to The Big House under the lights in a "Maize Out" game, and while the Huskies likely will not allow 335 yards on the ground like Western Michigan, they did let Montana's top two rushers combine for 109 yards on the ground and average 4.5 yards per carry.

Tyler Badie - Running Back - Missouri

In the 34 games the Briarcrest Christian product participated in over the last three seasons, the senior averaged less than ten touches from scrimmage per contest, acting as a change-of-pace receiving back behind Larry Rountree III. With the aforementioned off to the Chargers, many questioned if the 5'8" 194-pounder could handle the bell-cow workload expected by lead backs down in Columbia. 29 touches, 243 yards, and two touchdowns later, Badie silenced any remaining doubt en route to a career performance. The New Orleans, Louisiana native out-snapped the next closest running back 61-10, and with head coach Eli Drinkwitz saying that "(Badie's) got to touch the ball a certain amount of times for us to be successful," do not expect the fourth-year runner's volume to diminish too much. The Tigers head to Lexington to take on a Kentucky defense that suffocated the Louisiana-Monroe run game last week, limiting them to 18 yards on the ground. A year ago, Rountree III carried the load in the Missouri win over the Wildcats, rushing 37 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns. If that workload indicates anything about what to expect from Badie this time around, we should be in for another monstrous performance.

Brandon Thomas - Running Back - Memphis

Not many people outside of North Little Rock, Arkansas expected Thomas to have much of an early impact for the Tigers, and after the three-star prospect ran the ball a whopping four times last season, the outlook appeared dim. Safe to say, we were wrong about the second-year back. Hailing from the same high school as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the 5'11" 200-pounder starred against Nicholls State, tallying 147 yards on the ground at a 9.2 yards per average clip and recording his first career touchdown. Head coach Ryan Silverfield was pleased with the redshirt freshman's performance, mentioning that "he runs the ball hard with his pads going forward at all times" and that "the sky is the limit for him." Veteran contributors Asa Martin and Rodrigues Clark still managed to get double-digit carries in the game and will certainly play a role in the run game as the season goes on, but after last week's performance, the backfield belongs to the second-year back for the time being. The North Little Rock product and the Tigers head to Centennial Bank Stadium to face Arkansas State after the Red Wolves held Central Arkansas to 42 yards on the ground a week ago. With this being the first time Thomas has played in his home state, we should be in for a treat.

Isaiah Bowser - Running Back - Central Florida

From the likes of Adrian Killins to Otis Anderson to Greg McCrae, we have seen several smaller scat-backs play significant roles for the Golden Knights over the past few years. So what did Gus Malzahn do after Anderson and McCrae moved on to the next level? He went out and plucked a 6'1" 225-pound bruiser from Northwestern out of the transfer portal. In his first action in the black and gold, Bowser brought the "bounce" to The Bounce House, rushing for over 170 yards, 119 of which came after contact, and a touchdown in the season opener against Boise State. This was the first time Sidney High School product hit the 100-yard mark since November of his first season in Evanston. The fourth-year back has dealt with injuries over the past few seasons for Northwestern, but the talent was always there, scoring six touchdowns and averaging 108 yards per game over the last eight contests of his freshman year. The Ohio native gets a juicy matchup against a Bethune-Cookman defense that allowed two UTEP running backs, Ronald Awatt and Willie Eldridge, to rush for over 115 yards in the season opener.

Jo’quavious “Woody” Marks - Running Back - Mississippi State

Jo’quavious “Woody” Marks looks to take over the Mississippi State lead role and run with it.

There are not many running backs that fly under the national radar after averaging 4.5 yards per carry with 60 receptions, especially as a true freshman playing against SEC competition...unless your name is Jo'quavious "Woody" Marks. The sophomore picked up where he left off last season, rushing for 71 yards and two touchdowns and adding nine catches and a touchdown in a nail-biting win against Louisiana Tech. The Atlanta, Georgia native did not get the number of carries in his first year to indicate workhorse back potential, but as the season went on, Marks began to flash more and more in the run game. In the season's final two games, where he received 12 and 11 carries, respectively, the 5'10" 205-pounder averaged 71 yards on the ground per game and scored in both contests. While he has proven plenty capable out of the backfield in the receiving game, it will be interesting to see how the second-year back does when he is required to handle more volume, as Marks has yet to record more than 12 carries in 12 career appearances. With North Carolina State coming to Davis Wade Stadium, keep an eye out on the distribution of carries for the Bulldogs, and do not be surprised if Marks continues his momentum.

