Devy Fantasy Football Player Watch: Tight Ends To Watch Week 2

There are plenty of players to keep your eye on that will affect your devy fantasy football team. With the college football season in full swing, let's look at the three tight ends to keep an eye on in this weekend's slate of contests.

Brock Bowers - Tight End - Georgia

Brock Bowers showed that he is capable of carrying the workload for Georiga at tight end.

It felt like players and coaches around Athens were compelled to praise the first-year tight end from Napa, California, throughout the offseason. His name seemed to be brought up during every interview with the media, and with the colossal amount of hype surrounding the freshman, the kid was bound to disappoint, right? Well, Bowers proved to be as good as advertised, leading the Bulldogs in targets and recording six receptions for 43 yards in the win against Clemson. With George Pickens out and Darnell Washington and Dominick Blaylock doubtful for the upcoming week, it should be a shock to no one if the 6’4” 230-pound pass-catcher plays another pivotal role in the Georgia passing game. Bowers and the Bulldogs host a Blazers’ team that, despite coming off a 31-0 shutout win over Jacksonville State last Wednesday, allowed opposing lead tight ends to average five receptions for 66.5 yards and a touchdown in their final two games a year ago.

Payne Durham - Tight End - Purdue

Payne Durham is a name to look out for in devy fantasy football leagues.

In the 500th game played at Ross-Ade Stadium, the redshirt junior had a career day, snatching seven receptions for 120 yards and scoring two touchdowns in the win over Oregon State. 77% of the Mackey Award Tight End of the week’s yards came after the catch, distinguishing himself as a reliable weapon in Purdue’s passing game outside of David Bell. Durham has brought the pain in the blocking game throughout his Boilermaker career but has always been capable in the receiving game, as nine of his 32 career receptions resulted in a touchdown. The Suwanee, Georgia native is fourth among Big Ten pass-catchers in receiving yards through the first week of action, leading the next-closest tight end, Iowa’s Sam LaPorta, by 37 yards. The 6’5” 255-pounder heads to East Hartford to take on UConn pass defense that has allowed an average of 259.5 passing yards through two games.

Christian Trahan - Tight End - Houston

Christian Trahan looks to be a vital piece in Houston's offense.

With Marquez Stevenson gone and several contributing receivers transferring out, there were plenty of targets from Clayton Tune-up for grabs. While Nathaniel Dell led the Cougars in receiving, Trahan saw an uptick in volume in Week one, recording a career-high six receptions for 42 yards in the loss against Texas Tech in the Good Sam Texas Kickoff. Although his name does not get much buzz around the country, the well-rounded 6’3” 245-pounder has stacked two straight seasons of 20-plus receptions, really coming on down the stretch for Dana Holgorsen’s squad. The Sulphur, Louisiana native recorded back-to-back games with more than 80 yards to end last season and recorded at least five receptions or a touchdown in his previous four matchups going back to 2020. Rice comes to John O’Quinn Field for the Bayou Bucket Classic after giving up 14 yards per reception against Arkansas last week, so expect Trahan to continue to capitalize on the increase in volume against the Owls.

