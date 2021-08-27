Devy Fantasy Football Player Watch Week 0

After seven months and 17 days, the day we have been anxiously waiting for has finally come. College football is officially back. Here are ten devy prospects that we will be monitoring on Saturday’s four-game slate.

Samori Touré - Wide Receiver - Nebraska

After an illustrious career at the University of Montana, the 6’3 190-pounder decided to graduate transfer, taking the dreaded FCS-to-FBS leap and landing in Lincoln to compete for the Cornhuskers. Nebraska had plenty of promising young pass-catchers but lacked a player with the perimeter talent and experience Touré possesses. In 2020, the Illini defense was dead last in the B1G in total yards allowed per game (467.3) and second-to-last in total points/allowed (35.1). Losing a key contributor in Illinois’ backend like Nate Hobbs will surely need some game snaps to work out. With Touré averaging over six receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in the last three season openers, it is safe to say that the Oregon native has the chance to go off in Week 0.

Isaiah Williams - Wide Receiver - Illinois

Williams entered Champaign County with extremely high expectations. The Missouri native won back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year awards and was the highest-ranked quarterback to play at Illinois since “Juice” Williams in 2006. Carl Reed, former coach at Lutheran North (MO) and currently a college football analyst for 247Sports and CBS Sports, said the Trinity Catholic athlete was “the most dynamic prospect to come out of Saint Louis since Ezekiel Elliott.” While lofty praise, the 5'10 180-pounder struggled as the Illini signal-caller, completing less than 40 percent of his career attempts and only winning one game that he threw a pass in. Williams did, however, flash his ability with the ball in his hand, averaging 6.2 yards per carry in 2020. Converting to slot receiver for the final few spring practices allowed Williams to show off his game, as Offensive Coordinator Tony Petersen said that the move “changed Illinois as an offense.” Watch for Brandon Peters to get the ball to Williams in space early, and do not be surprised if he cracks off a few big plays.

Ronnie Rivers - Running Back - Fresno State

Opting to return to Fresno for his extra year of eligibility, Rivers looks to etch his name into the Bulldog record book with a commendable final season. The 5’9 195-pound ball-carrier from Freedom High School (CA) is only five rushing touchdowns away from passing Ryan Mathews for the all-time record, an accomplishment entirely obtainable barring he stays healthy. Wrap your head around this: in the last ten games where he received ten or more carries, Rivers has averaged a smidge over 108 rushing yards and totaled 16 touchdowns. In that same ten-game stretch, the Brentwood native averaged almost five receptions per game. Connecticut’s rush defense was abysmal the last time we saw them, allowing 224 yards per game and giving up close to six yards per carry in 2019. While the Huskies’ defense ought to improve after the two-year hiatus, all signs point to enormous production by Rivers in his first action of the year.

Jalen Cropper - Wide Receiver - Fresno State

Despite a bevy of Pac 12 and Mountain West offers, Cropper ultimately decided to stay home and attend Fresno State, a quick five-mile drive from his high school, Buchanan. The California native was highly recruited, as according to 247Sports, he was the second-highest ranked receiver to play for the Bulldogs behind LJ Reed. Cropper led the Bulldogs in receptions and receiving touchdowns last season, but it was not until the fourth game of the season before the 6’0 172-pounder showed what he was truly capable of doing. During this three-game span to end the year, with 2019 leading receiver Zane Pope working his way back from a collarbone injury, he averaged over nine receptions and close to 150 yards to go along with four touchdowns. While Pope and Keric Wheatfall return, Head Coach Kalen DeBoer awarded Cropper with the offense’s “Most Improved” of the winter strength and conditioning sessions, mentioning his improved mental toughness and commitment to becoming a complete receiver. Connecticut lost two defensive backs to the transfer portal, including cornerback Keyshawn Paul to Temple, so Cropper should be expected to continue his hot streak into 2021.

Calvin Turner Jr - Running Back/Wide Receiver - Hawaii

Turner was far from highly-regarded coming out of New Hampstead High, so much so that none of the major recruiting websites even had a ranking on him. The 195-pound Georgia native ended up at Jacksonville University, playing defensive back and kick returner as a freshman and quarterback over the next two seasons. After the Dolphins’ program shut down the football program in December of 2019, Turner decided to travel over 4,600 miles from the beaches of Florida to play for the Rainbow Warriors on The Big Island. First-year Head Coach Todd Graham recognized the explosiveness and versatility of Turner, lining him up at running back, wide receiver, wildcat quarterback, and kick returner en route to 11 total touchdowns and second-team Mountain West honors. If Hawaii wants a chance against the Bruins, the fifth-year flex weapon will need to have a repeat performance of Hawaii’s season finale, where he recorded 252 all-purpose yards and two scores to beat Houston. Seeing as though Turner was responsible for the Rainbow Warriors’ four longest plays from scrimmage a year ago, this is certainly not out of the question.

Greg Dulcich - Tight End - UCLA

Despite having great production over his final two years at Saint Francis (CA), recording 80 receptions for over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns, Dulcich’s slender frame caused skepticism about his game translating to the Power Five level. The Glendale native ended up walking on at UCLA, but as an undersized tweener, he recorded only nine receptions in his first two seasons in Los Angeles. With Devin Asiasi’s departure and Dulcich packing on a substantial amount of weight, the once-forgotten factor played a focal role in the Bruins’ offense in 2020. Out of tight ends, Dulcich ended the season second in the country in both yards per reception (19.9), behind Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely, and receiving yards per game (73.9) behind Colorado State’s Trey McBride. Now a trusted weapon for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Dulcich opens his fourth season against a Hawaii defense that allowed a team’s top tight end to record either 50-plus yards or a touchdown in three of their last four games.

Deion Hankins - Running Back - UTEP

Although Hankins received offers from Arkansas and Oklahoma State, he decided to stay in El Paso to play for the hometown Miners. The 6’0 running back was at the bottom of the depth chart as a true freshman, recording only nine carries en route to a redshirt season. With Treyvon Hughes’ career coming to an end, an opportunity arose for the 215-pounder to bully his way into the starting lineup. In the five games in which Hankins received more than 15 carries, he averaged 104.6 yards and scored nine touchdowns. Joshua Fields’ 69 touches are up for grabs from last year, the majority of which should go to Hankins. He gets a juicy matchup against a New Mexico defense that gave up 399 yards on the ground and six touchdowns in their two-game spring season. Their opponents? FCS programs Tarleton State and Dixie State. Look for Hankins to play a critical role in UTEP avenging their three-game losing streak against the Aggies.

Jacob Cowing - Wide Receiver - UTEP

Despite a lackluster recruiting profile, the 170-pound Arizona native has contributed to every game since arriving on campus, leading the Miners in receiving yards and touchdowns over the past two seasons. A bright spot in a particularly mundane UTEP offense, Cowing has been a big play waiting to happen, averaging over 17 yards on 72 career receptions. In the five games where the junior caught five or more passes, he totaled 482 yards, good for 96.4 yards per contest. With year three emerging, the former Maricopa High standout looks to once again come out strong, as he recorded one of his best games in last year’s opener against Stephen F. Austin. In the 24-14 victory, Cowing brought in seven receptions for 116 yards.

O’Maury Samuels - Running Back - New Mexico State

Samuels is by far the most unproven prospect on this list. Saturday will not only be his first time playing in the Battle of I-10 -- this will be his first game played since October 13, 2018. After playing 16 games over two seasons at Michigan, the 195-pounder was dismissed from the team due to legal issues, eventually landing in Las Cruces to strap it up for the home state Aggies. After missing the two-game spring season with a groin injury, the former four-star prospect looks to replace Jason Huntley, quite the arduous task to follow. New Mexico State returns Juwaun Price, a third-year back who flashed in the Aggies’ game against Dixie State. Samuels, a higher-ranked recruit coming out of Los Lunas High than Jonathan Taylor and Chuba Hubbard, is the most talented back in the room by far.

Derrick Deese Jr. - Tight End - San Jose State

Son of the two-time All-Pro offensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers, Deese Jr. followed a similar route as his father, spending two years competing at the junior college level. After redshirting his first season in San Jose, the California native began to flash after Josh Oliver declared, leading the Spartans’ tight end group in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Deese Jr.’s growth continued into 2020, posting career numbers and being a fundamental piece in San Jose State’s first Mountain West championship in program history. With the Spartan’s two leading receivers, Tre Walker and Bailey Gauthier, gone, the 6’4 235-pounder has an opportunity to become the primary weapon in San Jose State’s offense. This game should not be very close, but Deese Jr. should see a fair amount of targets while quarterback Nick Starkel gets acquainted with the new faces of the offense. Last year’s opener against Air Force saw Deese Jr. reel in two touchdown passes.

