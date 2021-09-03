Devy Fantasy Football Player Watch Week 1

Here are 20 devy prospects we will be monitoring for Saturday’s slate.

Gray was one of the premier prizes from the portal, as the Lausanne Collegiate School comes to Norman after averaging over 5.5 yards per touch in two seasons at Tennessee. The Sooners have dealt with some attrition at the running back position, as Seth McGowan was dismissed from the team in May, and Tre Bradford decided to head back into the transfer portal after only three months with the program. It will be fascinating to see how the carries are divided between the Memphis native and Kennedy Brooks, but it is important to note that Gray is a far superior weapon in the receiving game, recording the second-most receptions on the team both seasons with the Volunteers. Both ball-carriers should perform well in Memorial Stadium against the Green Wave, and while Tulane’s defense is no cakewalk, they did allow two backs to run for 100 or more yards in their final game of 2020.

Parker Washington - Wide Receiver - Penn State

The 5’10” 207-pounder had a great first year in State College, as Washington started in every game, leading the conference in receptions, yards, and touchdowns among freshmen. Washington recorded 70 or more yards in five of the nine contests in 2020 and averaged 15 or more yards per catch in four of the last five. While Jahan Dotson returns and Keandre Lambert-Smith another year wiser, the sensational sophomore from Sugar Land, Texas, has received plenty of praise as the Nittany Lion heads into year two. During Big Ten Media Day, Dotson commended Washington on his catching ability, stating that “he has some of the best hands I’ve ever seen” and that he does “Odell Beckham Jr.-like things on the regular.” The William B. Travis product gets a matchup with a Wisconsin defense that allowed three receivers to go for over 90 yards in their season finale against Wake Forest.

Chez Mellusi - Running Back - Wisconsin

Among the most stunning developments from Wisconsin’s weekly depth chart release was regarding the running back position, as the Clemson transfer gets the nod over presumed starter Jalen Berger. While this might be related to an undisclosed injury, it would be foolish to underestimate the Naples, Florida product’s talent, as he was a higher-rated prospect coming out of high school than Breece Hall and Kyren Williams. Mellusi was stuck behind Travis Etienne for the past two years, but in games where the 5’11” 200-pounder received four or more carries, he never averaged less than four yards. It could be tough sledding for either of the Badgers’ running back, as Penn State’s run defense, particularly their linebackers, might opt to crowd the box and force Mertz to beat them in the passing game. Certainly, you will be tracking the production of each running back, but you should be more concerned about how many more carries the junior gets than Berger

Robinson opted to leave Lincoln, a bright spot in the otherwise uninteresting Nebraska offense over the past two years, eventually landing with his home-state Wildcats. Despite being the Cornhusker’s leading receiver and recording at least five receptions in all but one game in 2020, The versatile Western Hills product proved to be flat-out dangerous whenever the ball was in his hands. Praised as a “difference-maker” by head coach Mark Stoops, Robinson will attempt to infuse firepower into a lifeless Kentucky passing attack that has been last in the SEC in passing yards for three consecutive seasons. The receiving depth beyond the Lexington native and senior Josh Ali is unproven; thus, Robinson will certainly see a ton of volume. If quarterback Will Levis can show even moderate competency on Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe, the touted transfer should have a great debut in Lexington. Warhawks’ opponents averaged 42 points per game last year and allowed two receivers to combine for over 450 yards and six touchdowns in their season finale.

Troy Franklin - Wide Receiver - Oregon

Startling to some, the true freshman landed as a starter at “X” receiver over veteran Devon Williams going into their home matchup against Fresno State. Nevertheless, those who followed his journey before arriving in Eugene are not as dumbfounded. The fiery freshman will be tasked to threaten defenses vertically, which fits his game like a glove, as the Menlo-Atherton product was a big play waiting to happen over the past few years. Franklin ended his Bears’ career with over 100 receptions and 34 total touchdowns, averaging nearly 18 yards per catch. The East Lao Alto, California native, did not play his final season due to COVID but displayed no rust in the spring game, leading the Ducks with four receptions and 93 yards. While this might be temporary while Williams works his way back from injury and the Ducks return the majority of their experienced pass-catchers from 2020, this is a great opportunity for the first-year receiver to prove he is game-ready. With two high-powered offenses, this has the potential to be a high-scoring game, so keep an eye out for Franklin.

JoJo Earle - Wide Receiver - Alabama

The Jaylen Waddle comparisons are inexorable, as the Texas native possesses the same game-changing speed and versatility in the return game that allowed the now-Miami Dolphin to impact offenses as a first-year player. Earle averaged over 110 all-purpose yards and a touchdown per game in Texas 5A football during his last three years at Aledo High School. The freshman was listed as a co-starter at “H” (slot) receiver and punt returner, competing with the veteran Slade Bolden for touches at both positions. While he may not receive the 56 targets that Waddle received as a freshman, Earle being the only one of the highly-regarded first-year receivers to land in the two-deep makes it fair to assume the 5’10” 170-pounder will be heavily

involved in the Crimson Tide’s offense and return game. Even if he does not put up eye-popping production when the Tide head to Mercedez-Benz Stadium, do not be surprised if the freshman makes a few splash-plays to get Alabama out of troubling situations.

D’Eriq King - Miami - Quarterback

Many questioned if the sixth-year signal-caller would be healthy enough for the opener after tearing his ACL late in the second quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl. Fast-forward eight months, and the former Houston quarterback is back feeling 100 percent and ready to go as the Hurricanes take on the Crimson Tide. The multi-dimensional Manvel, Texas product’s receiving core could present some challenges for Alabama, as the Hurricanes’ nucleus of pass-catchers contains a unique blend of experience and explosiveness. Taking down the Crimson Tide will take a herculean effort, but a healthy and confident King is one of the only quarterbacks in the country capable of accomplishing such an arduous endeavor.

Peyton Hendershot - Tight End - Indiana

From the same high school as NASCAR great Jeff Gordon, the 6’4” 254-pounder raced onto the national scene in his third season, setting school records for receptions (52) and yards (622) by a tight end. The redshirt senior is already considered one of the best at his position to play in Bloomington, but with 37 receptions, 401 yards, and five touchdowns, the Tri-West product would tie Hoosier great, Ted Bolser, the statistically best tight end in program history, in all major receiving categories. With Whop Philyor and his 93 targets gone from a year ago, Hendershot should be in line for a rise in looks from Michael Penix alongside receiver Ty Fryfogle. It will be interesting to see how the North Salem, Indiana produces when the Hoosiers travel to Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes were stingy against tight ends at home, allowing an average of three receptions for 27 yards and giving up no touchdowns in four matchups in Iowa City. ● EMBED: https://twitter.com/SideIineViews/status/1046104902156652544

Hall’s signature has been scribbled throughout the Iowa State record book since arriving in Ames from Northwest High School. Despite not starting in the first four games of his freshman season, the 6’1” 220-pound workhorse led the Cyclones in rushing yards (897) and touchdowns (10). In year two, the running back rampaged, breaking or tying five school records and becoming the only player to rush for more than 75 yards and score in all 12 contests since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2000. Hall is only seven touchdowns away from passing College Football Hall of Famer Troy Davis for the Cyclones’ record, a feat he could realistically accomplish in the first half of the season. The junior was incredible last year but particularly dominant at home, averaging 123.7 yards, good for 5.2 yards per carry, and ten touchdowns. When 4:30 hits at Jack Trice Stadium, Hall will ball — enough said.

Hudson Card - Quarterback - Texas

After a heated camp competition with redshirt junior Casey Thompson, it is the second-year signal-caller from down the road at Lake Travis to get the first shot in the post-Sam Ehlinger era. Despite only throwing the ball three times in his first year, the lavishing reviews of the hometown kid have Longhorn Nation feeling confident going into their matchup with the Ragin’ Cajuns. Most notable, Ehlinger raved about the freshman quarterback last year, saying he “is just a special player” and that he “came out of the womb spinning the football.” Card has weapons like Jordan Whittington and freshman phenom Xavier Worthy in the receiving game, but the real ace up his sleeve is freak-show running back Bijan Robinson, who will alleviate a massive amount of pressure off the youngster’s shoulders. While Sarkisian stated we will see Thompson involved in the game at some point, it will be interesting to see how Card does when the stakes are high against a talented Louisiana-Lafayette team.

Slovis’ sophomore season was disheartening compared to his fantastic freshman campaign, but the third-year passer still paced the Pac-12 in passing yards (1,921) and touchdowns (17). While many in the devy community have soured on the Desert Mountain product’s long-term potential, those close to the Trojans’ program believe the junior is in for his best season yet. The 6’3” 205-pound quarterback has spent the offseason training at 3DQB working on mechanical tweaks to get his throwing motion more precise, and wide receiver Drake London mentioned that the Scottsdale, Arizona native is “getting back to those ways where he’s just going out there and playing his game, balling out.” All signs are trending up for the Trojans, and while sophomore receiver Gary Bryant Jr. will miss Saturday’s game, the core of London and talented transfers Tahj Washington (Memphis) and K.D. Nixon (Colorado) is talented enough to generate a high-powered offense.

Sean Tucker - Running Back - Syracuse

Tucker had a relatively overlooked first season at Syracuse, scoring four touchdowns with 626 yards on the ground, third-most by a freshman in Orange history behind Joe Morris and Delone Carter. While impressive, the feat becomes especially spectacular in its own regard, considering that the 5’10” 210-pounder only started in six of the ten games. Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard, two backs that contributed in 2019 before opting out of last season, return, so the sophomore’s volume could slightly reduce. Notwithstanding the stable of experienced backs, Tucker proved to be capable of handling a heavy workload when needed, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt and scoring three touchdowns in three games he received more than 20 carries. The Owings Mills, Maryland native gets a favorable matchup against an Ohio defense that was gashed by their opponent’s lead back for 144 yards per game in 2020.

Jermaine Burton - Wide Receiver - Georgia

This offseason has been unfortunate for the pass-catchers in Athens. Between George Pickens’ and Dominick Blaylock’s ACL injuries, Demetris Robertson’s transfer, Arik Gilbert’s departure from the team, and Kearis Jackson and Darnell Washington’s dealing with health issues, Burton remains as one of the lone survivors that from a year ago. The Calabasas, California product proved to be a competent intermediate threat in his first year for the Bulldogs, averaging 15 yards per reception. With the depleted room, the 6’0” 200-pound receiver will be tasked to carry a bulk of J.T. Daniel’s targets, at least for the time being. Georgia will be Georgia, primarily utilizing their run game to open things up downfield. But, against a Clemson defense that is likely one of the best in the country, they will not be able to bully them, so it will be interesting to see how the second-year receiver handles a high volume of targets in the passing game.

When the Phenix City phenom enters Bank of America Stadium at 7:30 PM, it will be the first game Ross has played since going for five receptions and 76 yards in the Tigers’ National Championship loss against LSU in 2020. Six hundred days later, after missing last season after undergoing congenital spine fusion surgery, the fourth-year receiver sets the stage to lead the way in the post-Trevor Lawrence era. In the six games, Ross has played in a Clemson jersey on a neutral field, all of which were big-time matchups, the Central High product has averaged 4.7 receptions for 98 yards, scoring four touchdowns. The veteran Ross is tasked to mentor the up-and-coming weapons, as high-upside returners Frank Ladson Jr. and Joseph Ngata and the quartet of fabulous freshmen will need to step up in with the losses of Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell. Expect the 6’4” 205-pound Alabama native to produce per usual against the Bulldogs, but let’s be grateful that Ross is back playing football.

Haynes King - Quarterback - Texas A&M

The Longhorns were not the only team in The Lonestar State to undergo an intense quarterback battle, as King beat out the more experienced Zach Calzada to lead the Aggies in the season opener against Kent State. Lauded for his insane athleticism, indicated by his reported 4.45 40 during practice sessions, but Jimbo Fisher reasoned that the second-year signal-caller won the job with “his pocket presence and his ability to throw the football accurately and make decisions.” The Aggies possess one of the most explosive offenses in the country, and adding a player with the Longview, Texas native’s legitimate dual-threat skillset will be super exciting to watch. This should be a nice dress rehearsal for the 6’3” 200-pounder before Colorado, as the Golden Flashes defense gave up 38.0 points per game last season and allowed a quarterback to rush for a touchdown in half of their games.

The next in line to become the great Huskies’ tight end to play on Sundays, Otton has been dependable in both the receiving and blocking game since the day he stepped foot in Tacoma, only about 30 miles away from his hometown of Tumwater. Washington only played in four games last season, but the fifth-year senior was on pace for a career year in 2020, posting his first two 100-yard games and tying his career-high with three touchdowns. The 6’5” 250-pound pass-catcher proved to have chemistry with quarterback Dylan Morris, accounting for over a quarter of his completions and 75 percent of his passing touchdowns. Montana dominated in their two-game spring season, but it is unclear if they have the defensive firepower to limit the fifth-year tight end’s caliber.

Re’Mahn Davis - Running Back - Vanderbilt

The third-year back from San Francisco comes to Nashville hoping to revitalize a Commodores’ run game that was second to last in the SEC in rushing yards per game. Davis was very productive in his first two years at Temple, finishing second in school history in rushing yards and touchdowns for a freshman back. The Blair Academy product has been productive in season openers, averaging 5.4 yards per game and scoring three total touchdowns in the two games. With Keyon Henry-Brooks transferring to Louisiana Tech and Jamauri Wakefield graduating, there are 158 carries to be had, allowing Davis to own a high-volume role in his first season. In the six games the California native received 20 or more carries, the 5’9” 205-pounder averaged 4.7 yards per carry and scored at least one touchdown in all but two contests. Interestingly enough, their in-state foe, East Tennessee State, allowed opposing backs to average 4.8 yards per attempt and score four touchdowns in six games.

Max Johnson - Quarterback - LSU

Coming out of Oconee County High School, the same school that produced former Tiger quarterback Zach Mettenberger, Johnson’s first year was a complete success. Coming in for Myles Brennan, during week nine, The 6’5” 219-pound signal-caller willed the Tigers to back-to-back SEC wins and was one of only five LSU quarterbacks to ever throw for over 400 yards. The son of Super Bowl winner Brad Johnson, the second-year sensation from Athens, Georgia, loses Terrace Marshall Jr. and Arik Gilbert, but with Kayshon Boutte and a talented trio of freshmen, this offense could be a laser show for the left-hander. UCLA handled Hawaii a week ago, but with the amount of praise coming out of Baton Rouge directed towards Johnson, it would not be shocking to see Johnson has his third-straight three-touchdown performance against the Bruins.

Cole Turner - Tight End - Nevada

Despite being a high-volume target coming out of Clackamas High, where he brought in 76 receptions and 20 touchdowns as a senior, he was not much of a factor in the receiving game early on in Reno. In the 6’4” 240-pounder’s first 25 games of his Wolfpack career, Turner only recorded six receptions. The senior caught fire last season, going for 605 yards and team-high tying nine scores, becoming one of Carson Strong’s top targets alongside Romeo Doubs. While Nevada returns most of their pass-catching production from a year ago, there is no inclination that the Mountain West First-Teamer’s production will take a hit. In half of their games last season, Turner gets a matchup against a Golden Bears’ defense that gave up at least 80 yards or a touchdown to opposing tight ends.

Tyler Allgeier - Running Back - Brigham Young

After rushing for over 5,000 rushing yards and scoring 60 total touchdowns at Kaiser High School, the former two-star prospect spent his first season as a redshirt before being used as a linebacker and running back in his second year. The 5’11” 220-pounder has been an extremely efficient runner throughout his career, and in the 14 games Allgeier received four or more carries, he averaged 5.0 yards or more in all but one game. The Fontana, California native broke out in a big way in 2020, ending the season top ten in the country in rushing yards (1,130) and yards per carry (7.5). It should not surprise anyone if the fourth-year back goes bonkers this week, as the Cougars work in their new quarterback, Jarren Hall. In Arizona’s five games last season, lead backs AVERAGED 160.6 yards on the ground and recorded six touchdowns against the Wildcats.

