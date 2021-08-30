Devy Fantasy Football Recap: Week 0

College football has made its triumphant return, and we are here to keep you up to date on everything you need to monitor in the devy fantasy football landscape. Each week, we will make sure you’re fully aware of which players are rising or falling and whom you need to have your eye on in your devy leagues.

Who’s rising and falling? Is someone breaking out that we need to be aware of? Here is where we will cover it all.

Without further ado, let’s dive into what we learned during the slate of week zero games that kicked off the 2021 NCAA football season.

THE WEEK ZERO HERO

After a disappointing 2020 season for the University of Michigan, Zach Charbonnet exploded in his debut with UCLA. The junior running back racked up 106 rushing yards and three scores on the ground on just six total rushing attempts. The former Michigan Wolverine suffered a disappointing 2020 season where he only saw 19 total rushing attempts. As a freshman with Michigan, Charbonnet broke out for 11 rushing touchdowns and totaled 726 yards rushing. He has prototypical size and is an undoubtedly powerful runner. It bears watching to see if Charbonnet can continue to eat into senior running back Brittain Brown’s workload.

MARTIN SETTLING IN WITH NEBRASKA?

Standing 6’1” and weighing just north of 200 pounds, Oliver Martin has long had the size and skills desired at the wide receiver position, but the production has been lacking. He flashes excellent hands and ball skills and possesses plus athleticism. In his 2021 debut for the Cornhuskers against the University of Illinois, Martin nearly matched his previous best season-long totals in just a single game. In 2018 he tallied 11 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown with the University, and in their week zero contest against Illinois, he recorded six catches for 103 yards and a score. Averaging over 17 yards per reception is nothing to glance over, and it will be very intriguing to see if Martin can keep the ball rolling against Fordham on September 4, 2021.

RIVERS BREAKS FRESNO ST. RECORD

A 61-yard catch and run brought fifth-year senior running back Ronnie Rivers the title of being Fresno State’s all-time touchdown leader. With 45 total touchdowns to his name to date, Rivers flashes dual-threat ability that gives him a chance to be involved at the NFL level. While it’s important to consider that he is an older prospect often playing against lesser levels of competition, he has electric athletic ability that makes him a legitimate threat in both the running and receiving game. What he may lack in size to a degree, he certainly can make up for in various other ways. His receiving score against Connecticut highlighted how he could be used as a receiver down the field in addition to right around the line of scrimmage.

CAUSE FOR CONCERN WITH GREG DULCICH?

Everyone was hoping for more than one reception and 15 yards in the season opener for the athletic tight end out of UCLA, but there is no reason to panic about Greg Dulcich. The Bruins’ passing game could generate much of anything in the opener against Hawaii. It’s far too early to bail out on Dulcich, who remains an excellent pass-catching option at the tight end position. After breaking out to the tune of 517 receiving yards and five touchdowns a season ago, look for Dulcich to get on track sooner than later for UCLA.

