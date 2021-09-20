Devy Fantasy Football Recap: Week 3

Week three in the college football landscape has come to a close and to say there were a number of noteworthy performances would be an understatement. We saw young players continue to ascend towards superstardom, a quarterback enter the fray in injury relief, and the incredibly deep wide receiver position continues to see players solidify themselves in the devy world as top tier assets at the position.

Without further ado, let’s hop into the week three devy recap here at NFL Draft Bible.

RECORD-SETTING DEBUT AT USC

Jaxson Dart overcame early errors in his first live action to lead USC to a victory over Washington State.

Firing former head coach Clay Helton kicked off a tumultuous week for the Trojans and it looked set to spill over into their week three contest against Washington State. Following a sack, quarterback Kedon Slovis left the game and was unable to return. Enter freshman signal-caller Jaxson Dart. It looked as if the Trojans would be in for a rough afternoon when Dart tossed an interception to end his first possession but he went on to have a record-setting debut for USC. He completed 30 passes out of 46 attempts for 391 yards and four touchdowns to go with two interceptions and now the Trojans find themselves in an interesting position regarding the quarterbacks. Entering the season it went unquestioned that Slovis would be entrenched at the position for the Trojans for the entire season but Dart certainly looks the part of the future at quarterback. If Slovis is unable to play in the next game for USC, Dart could make it tough to turn back to Slovis for the remainder of the season.

A SURPLUS OF ASCENDING WIDE RECEIVERS

Josh Downs has been a dangerous target for Sam Howell in UNC's high-powered offense.

The wide receiver position is likely deeper than any other currently in college football and every week there are a handful of players who continue to make their case to move up devy rankings.

The first player to make note of is University of North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs. The sophomore playmaker has reeled in eight receptions in all three games this season and has compiled 399 yards and four touchdowns to date. The speedy wideout has undeniable athleticism and if he keeps up this pace will find himself moving up devy rankings in no time.

The second is Penn State senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson. He continues to solidify himself as a receiver with high-level upside but also possesses the steady reliability to help make him a consistent contributor at the next level. On September 28 against Auburn Dotson hauled in 10 receptions for 78 yards and a score. That gives him a touchdown in each game this season. Look for him to continue to be a highly productive option this year and find solid footing in the 2022 NFL Draft.

ANOTHER NAME IN THE 2023 RB CLASS

Blake Corum has broken out as a star early in the 2021 season.

The draft class of 2023 has plenty of well-known options at the running back position. It is headlined by players such as Bijan Robinson and Tank Bigsby but another player is moving himself into the conversation of high-level options of that class. Michigan’s Blake Corum has flashed each and every week for the Wolverines and has the athletic upside to make him incredibly intriguing at the next level. He has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in every game this season and already has seven scores on the ground. Coming off the heels of back-to-back three-touchdown performances, look for Corum to continue to showcase his electric ability for the remainder of this season and work his way into the top five options at the running back position in the class of 2023.

