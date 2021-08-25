Devy Ranks Update: Fall Camp Festivities

The sun is setting earlier. The leaves are changing color. Retail stores everywhere are stocking up on pumpkin spice and UGGs. It's that time of year, and for most people, it simply means that Fall has arrived. For sports-minded folk, though, it means so much more. It's football season! College football kicks off on August 28th, and camp news has been rampant. Without further adieu, here are the recent Devy updates:

C.J. Stroud: UP & Kyle McCord: DOWN

The average draft position for C.J. Stroud had risen all offseason, with owners expecting him to take over as the starting quarterback for Ohio State. That perspective was shaken with the news that phenom high-schooler Quinn Ewers would graduate early and enroll for 2021. Stroud faced strong competition from 2021 freshman 5-star (per 247sports composite) Kyle McCord even before that news. The spring game showed the upside of both Stroud and McCord, which further muddled the situation. With three stud quarterbacks in the mix for the starting job, some owners got cold feet and moved Stroud at a discount. Those worries can subside for now, as Stroud was officially named the week one starting quarterback. With that confirmation, expect Stroud's Devy price and average draft position to rise even higher. Expect McCord's average draft position to drop in a corresponding move and impatient owners to move him at a discount. Given the new transfer rules adopted by the NCAA, now might be the time to buy low on McCord with the possibility that he transfers to a better opportunity.

Arik Gilbert: DOWN

The freefall continues for Arik Gilbert. That said, Arik Gilbert was the highest-ranked tight end prospect out of high school. Gilbert had 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman and immediate starter at LSU. Despite the solid first-year performance, rumors swirled about him potentially being unhappy at LSU and wanting to transfer. It wasn't long before those rumors came to fruition. Gilbert entered the transfer portal and initially committed to Florida in late January. The move didn't last, with Gilbert de-committing from Florida and heading back to the portal by the end of February. He eventually transferred close to home and played for the Georgia Bulldogs, which already had a stud tight end from the same class as Gilbert (Darnell Washington). Upon enrolling at Georgia, news dropped that he would be changing positions from tight end to wide receiver. While he's most definitely a physical specimen, Gilbert's best chance to succeed in the NFL at his current size would certainly be at tight end rather than wide receiver. Unfortunately, that's not the last bad news for the star.

Recent reports now suggest that Gilbert is away from the team dealing with personal issues. While everyone hopes Gilbert can get back to the field, the priority should be his long-term physical and mental health. In the meantime, Devy owners have some hard decisions to make. Until there's clarity around Gilbert's situation, he should be faded in drafts. Current Devy and Campus-to-Canton owners should hold. If Gilbert returns to the field, there's a high chance he goes to the NFL eventually.

Haynes King: DOWN & Zack Calzada: UP

The talk of the offseason surrounding Texas A&M centered on finding the quarterback of the future. With Kellen Mond off to the NFL, Devy and Campus-to-Canton owners were drooling over the prospect of redshirt freshman Haynes King taking over. King was a 4-star (per 247sports composite), a dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class out of Texas. He has all the tools that an NFL quarterback needs, and with refinement, could be a solid starter one day. Naturally, the football world thought it would be his team to command in 2021. Someone forgot to tell Zach Calzada because he was seen practicing with the 1st team (per Travis L. Brown of the Bryan-College Station Eagles). Jimbo Fisher has yet to officially name a starter, but reports like this have to be considered with the season closing in. If Devy owners have Haynes King rostered, the plan would hold and hope that he wins the job. Campus-to-Canton owners with open waivers might consider adding Calzada until a starter is officially named.

Israel Abanikanda: UP

A freshman 3-star (per 247sports composite) running back in 2020, Abanikanda bulked up in the offseason from 5'11", 197 lbs, to a stout 215 lbs while reportedly maintaining his speed. He showed some of his talents in a limited role in 2020, but recent news suggests that Abanikanda has surpassed upperclassmen Vincent Davis and A.J. Davis as the starting running back for Pittsburgh in 2021. In a post-practice media session this past week, coach Pat Narduzzi relayed, "I said last spring, Vince Davis is the guy. Well, now it's Izzy." While Vincent Davis could still receive a portion of the snaps, Abanikanda looks poised for a breakout and can still be had for cheap in Devy circles. Abanikanda may now be too costly in the trade market for Campus-to-Canton, but check waivers and certainly target him in the middle rounds of all startup drafts.

Cam Porter: DOWN

A redshirt freshman in 2020, Cam Porter began to earn carries down the stretch in the Northwestern backfield, with starter Isaiah Bowser continuing to deal with nagging injuries. In Northwestern's last three games, Porter was nothing short of electric, rushing for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Seeing the writing on the wall, Bowser elected to transfer out of the program, leaving Porter as the expected starter for 2021. Despite the excitement in the Devy community surrounding Porter, expectations will now have to be tempered until 2022. Northwestern recently released a statement that Porter will miss the entire 2021 season with a lower-body injury. Devy and Campus-to-Canton owners should stick clear of drafting Porter for the time being. Current Campus-to-Canton owners could consider dropping Porter for a different option if rosters are shallow.

Rome Odunze: UP

A relatively unknown athlete in Devy and even Campus-to-Canton circles, Rome Odunze, has flown under the radar for far too long. A 4-star freshman (per 247sports composite) in the 2020 class, Odunze has the prototypical metrics the NFL seeks. He's 6'3" and 205 lbs already, with a frame that could easily add another 15 pounds if necessary. Odunze also clocked a 4.55-second 40-yard time at The Opening Regional in 2019 before he even entered college. Enrolling at Washington, Odunze stepped into a relatively weak depth chart at wide receiver, with his main competition being 5-star receiver Jalen McMillan. While not highly productive in 2020 with freshman QB Dylan Morris, Odunze now has a chance to expand his role as the clear WR2 on the team.

Along with that solid foundation, recent reports are that McMillan suffered a hand injury and underwent surgery. With a murky return timeline for McMillan, Odunze figures to be the main target for the offense alongside senior tight end Cade Otton. While mainly a late-round target in Devy leagues, Odunze could be had for a mid-round pick in most Campus-to-Canton drafts and could see a major return at that price.

Will Levis: UP

A three-way quarterback competition had been underway all offseason at Kentucky after the previous starter, Terry Wilson Jr., transferred to New Mexico for his last year of eligibility. The remaining contestants for the lead role included 2020 Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood, 2020 freshman Beau Allen, and 2021 Penn State transfer Will Levis. The final verdict came down mid-August, with Levis winning the job and Gatewood immediately launching himself back into the transfer portal. At Penn State in 2020, Levis only threw for 421 yards and one score but scampered for 261 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Despite the tepid passing stats, Levis has a cannon for an arm, which may be one of the main reasons he won the job. While not a high-end Devy target, he will be starting in the SEC and does have the physical tools that NFL teams covet. Will Levis is now firmly a late-round Campus-to-Canton or deep Devy league target.

Side note: This rise in the ranks has nothing to do with how Levis eats his bananas. For those who haven't seen the video yet, it's quite disturbing; go watch it.

Rapid Fire News:

-Cade Fortin wins starting quarterback job for South Florida (USF)

-Running back, Kobe Lewis suffered a significant knee injury. Lew Nichols is the backup.

-Charlie Brewer wins starting quarterback job for Utah

-Joey Gatewood is transferring to Central Florida (UCF)

-Hank Bachmeier wins starting quarterback job for Boise State

