Devy Ranks Update: Week 1

Let's all take a moment to temper expectations; this was only the first week. Maybe that 18-year-old, 2023 prospect that's supposed to save an aging, derelict fantasy squad didn't meet expectations. Perhaps the quarterback that fantasy managers had already reserved a spot for in Canton didn't impress. Don't toss out the gold jacket just yet. There's plenty of football still to be played.

Conversely, the players that delivered heroic performances this week may still fall short of NFL glory in the future. In Devy, context matters, and the box score doesn't always tell the whole story. Some teams played strong competition for week one, with others vying against colleges that most casual fans didn't even know existed. With that in mind, it's time to discuss the main takeaways from week one of college football and how those learnings affect the Devy rankings.

Josh Downs, UNC, WR: UP

Josh Downs looks to make a quick rapport with quarterback Sam Howell this year.

North Carolina had a rough first game; that much was clear. Quarterback Sam Howell looked lost at times and appeared to be sorely missing his four main offensive weapons that moved to the NFL this past offseason (Javonte Williams, Michael Carter, Dyami Brown, and Dazz Newsome). The ground game appeared lacking, and Howell himself led the team in carries, though not by design. Through that mess of a performance, one positive tenant stood true and clear. Josh Downs is the playmaker for North Carolina and will have a significant impact in the future. Amid all of the struggles, Downs appeared as a differentiator on offense, flashing his speed and route running early and often. He finished the day with eight receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown. Draft-eligible in 2023, Downs could easily propel himself into the top-5 of that receiver class with continued growth and production.

Click here to view

Jalen Berger, Wisconsin, RB: DOWN

Jalen Berger needs to step up to show that he can be the lead back in the Badgers' backfield.

Red flags went up with Wisconsin's release of the first depth chart. The running back most everyone assumed to be the starter, Jalen Berger, was listed as the second option behind Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi. Cut to gameday against Penn State; Berger didn't get a single snap. If it were completely injury-related, that would be one thing. Remember, context matters. Instead, Berger was suited up on the sideline, and the coach opted not to play the redshirt freshman.

To make matters worse, Mellusi went off for 129 total yards and a touchdown against stiff competition. While the coaching staff continues to reiterate that Berger has done nothing wrong, something is amiss. Devy managers are left to wonder when and if Berger will get a chance to reclaim his lead role, but for now, he is a definite faller in the rankings.

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State, RB UP:

Kenneth Walker III is showing that he can be 'THE GUY' in the Spartans' offense.

Previously mentioned as a Devy sleeper, Kenneth Walker III exploded onto the scene in his first game as a Michigan State Spartan. Few managers will be sleeping on him after he torched Northwestern to the tune of 23 carries for 264 yards and four touchdowns. Walker's patient running style and excellent vision allowed him to utilize blockers and consistently find holes in the Northwestern defense. While he can still improve his overall athleticism and pass-catching talents, Walker has the size and skill set the NFL covets in a running back. With a murky 2022 running back class on the horizon, performances like this could easily push Walker into the top-5 conversation.

Eric Gray, Oklahoma, RB: DOWN

Eric Gray is struggling to grasp the lead role in the Sooners' offense.

Devy pundits have been praising Eric Gray all offseason. Transferring from a dysfunctional Tennessee program after last season, the Devy echo chamber was amuck with whispers of his ascension to greatness. "He looks amazing in camp." "He'll finally have a good supporting cast." "The opportunity is there for him to be a workhorse." While no doubt spread in good faith, these rumors have a habit of not always being true. The fact is, reputable news about the college football landscape is rare in the offseason. Teams have little incentive or obligation to share exactly how each player will be used come gameday. Much to the chagrin of fantasy managers everywhere, Oklahoma decided that Kennedy Brooks would be a focal point of the offense. Against Tulane, Gray touted the ball nine times for a measly 27 yards, while Brooks had 14 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown. This isn't to say that Gray won't ever lead the backfield, but it does confirm that he might not be in the role Devy managers were hoping for this offseason. A general downward shift in the rankings is expected for Gray across the industry as a result.

Mario Williams, Oklahoma, WR: UP

Mario Williams is breaking out early at receiver for Oklahoma.

Other than Eric Gray, Mario Williams was the talk of the town for Oklahoma in the offseason. Williams initially wasn't expected to see much of the field as a true freshman wide receiver in a crowded depth chart. Thankfully, Oklahoma doesn't have a track record of keeping talented players on the bench solely based on experience, and Williams appears to have solidified a prominent role on the offense. A killer release, insane quickness, and surprising physicality for his size (5' 9", 186lbs), Williams found himself open multiple times this past Saturday, with a team-high six catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. Given the other talented weapons at Oklahoma, Williams won't be the star every weekend. That said, if he keeps getting opportunities, Devy managers should expect his stock to increase drastically.

Trey Sanders, Alabama, RB: UP

Trey Sanders is looking strong after coming back from a rough lower-body injury.

What a roller coaster ride college has been for Trey Sanders. The highest-ranked running back in the 2019 class and a consensus 5-star prospect (per 247sports Composite), expectations were high for Sanders. A Lisfranc injury derailed his freshman year before it even began. The 2020 season seemed to hold promise for a strong return, despite Najee Harris being the main back. Tragically, Sanders was involved in a nasty car accident midway through the season and suffered a serious hip injury, which sidelined him through the rest of the season and most of the offseason. In March, a video was posted which showed Sanders lightly jogging on an anti-gravity treadmill. In a short six months, Sanders went from needing assistance while jogging to making competitive, successful cuts in a high-caliber college football game. This guy is something else. Before this performance, Sander's stock was at an all-time low so expect it to rise again now that he's back on the field.

Additional Risers:

Cameron Latu - Tight End - Alabama

Dylan Wright - Wide Receiver - Minnesota

Miyan Williams - Running Back - Ohio State

Joe Ngata - Wide Receiver - Clemson

Anthony Richardson - Quarterback - Florida

Sean Tucker - Running Back - Syracuse

Jordan Whittington - Wide Receiver - Texas

Kayshon Boutte- Wide Receiver - LSU

Jo'Quavious Marks - Running Back - Mississippi State

Additional Fallers:

Jerrion Ealy - Running Back - Mississippi

John Emery Jr. - Running Back - LSU

Graham Mertz - Quarterback - Wisconsin

Michael Penix Jr. - Quarterback - Indiana

Emory Jones - Quarterback - Florida

Demarkcus Bowman - Running Back - Florida

Mohamed Ibrahim - Running Back - Minnesota

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view