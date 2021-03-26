Dez Fitzpatrick Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

The former 4-STAR provided consistency and physicality to the Louisville offense over the last four seasons. Fitzpatrick’s size, physical playstyle and big-play ability provide a ton of upside as both an NFL player and as a fantasy asset.

College Production

Fitzpatrick finished his Louisville career with one of his most productive seasons in 2020. In 11 games, had 43 receptions for 833 yards and 3 touchdowns. His average of 19.4 yards per reception is really impressive and showed that he can be a reliable deep threat. His great performance in 2020 capped off a four-year career where he played in 45 games. In those 45 games, Fitzpatrick had 154 receptions for 2589 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Fitzpatrick’s productive career earned him an invite to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl. In the Senior Bowl game, Fitzpatrick was the most productive receiver with 6 receptions for 90 yards.

Tape Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

When watching Fitzpatrick play, it’s clear that he knows how to use all of his 6-2, 202 frame. Fitzpatrick plays physically and with a sense of fearlessness, especially at the catch point. This mindset consistently puts Fitzpatrick in the right position to both make the catch and to continue producing after the catch. He has the athleticism to play close to the line of scrimmage as a possession receiver and also get downfield and produce big plays. Fitzpatrick’s size and play style also provide upside as a red zone target, which would be beneficial for his fantasy production.

Something Fitzpatrick can continue to improve on at the next level is the nuances of route running. If he can continue developing his footwork throughout the route, especially at the break, Fitzpatrick will be able to create more separation on a variety of routes.

