D'Wayne Eskridge Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

Hidden in plain sight, the Western Michigan Bronco has been producing constantly in the MAC since 2017. Eskridge is an explosive 5-foot-9, 190-pound blur, with a magnet for the endzone. He has an appealing skill-set for fantasy football players looking to score big and slide in on an under the radar prospect with a very high ceiling in the NFL.

College Production

Since 2016, Eskridge has played in 43 games for the Broncos. He has 121 receptions and 2,244 receiving yards. He has also found the end zone 15 times through the air. His 2020 season is particularly impressive. In his final collegiate season, Eskridge caught 33 passes for 768 yards and eight touchdowns; averaging more than one touchdown per game. He averaged at least 20 yards per reception the past three seasons, including an average of 23.3 yards per reception in 2020.

The dynamic playmaker led the MAC in receiving touchdowns and receiving yards in 2020. He finished seventh in receptions and third in yards from scrimmage this past season. He also was third in the conference in receiving yards per reception in 2020 and fifth all-time for his career.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

The explosive ability of Eskridge jumps off the film when watching him. He has a great release off the line of scrimmage, speeds up quick and accelerates well downfield. He is a twitchy athlete that is comfortable with the ball before and after the catch and has the ability to shake a defender in space. Eskridge displays quick, sharp footwork, fluid hips and the ability to run a crisp route.

The biggest knock on him from his film review will be his simple route tree. Eskridge was not asked to run much more than slants, comebacks and post-routes-although he runs all of those routes well. He is not a very physical blocker and does have some mental drops on his tape.

