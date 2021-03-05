Dyami Brown Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

The top Tar Heels wide receiver was a four-star high school recruit rated as the eighth-best athlete in the 2018 high school class. Brown has the speed to beat defenders for the home run play and has a propensity for gaining yards after the catch. At 6’1, 195-pounds, Dyami Brown has the size to be a reliable starter in the NFL.

College Production

The electric prospect broke out as a true sophomore, bringing in 51 catches for 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns. He followed that with another stellar performance in 2020, catching 55 passes for 1,099 yards and eight scores. Brown’s career numbers are 123 catches, 2,306 yards, 21 touchdowns, and an impressive 18.7 yards per catch.

Tape Review: Strength and Weaknesses

The combination of speed and route-running makes Brown challenging to cover. Defensive backs have to respect his ability to make a big play on go routes, making them susceptible to the curls and slants he breaks off with ease. He also makes shortcuts on inside patterns that create enough separation for his quarterback to get him the ball. Brown has enough wiggle to make defenders miss and accelerates quickly to gain yards after the catch. He also uses his arms and body well to create space from defensive backs in contested catch situations.

He tends to lose focus on short passes because he is eager to gain yards after the catch, often leading to drops. If he wants to stick on an NFL roster, he will need to make his hands a lot stickier.

