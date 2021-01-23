Dynasty Fantasy Football Building-Block Players: Running Backs

Whether you are a perennial contender or in need of a rebuild, your dynasty team needs a plan. The easiest way to start a plan is by evaluating and finding players who can be the centerpiece of the roster who you build around. Each position has different qualities in this type of player due to shelf life of position, usage and positional scarcity but one thing they have in common is they are players you can build your team around and are borderline un-tradable.

WHAT MAKES A CORNERSTONE RUNNING BACK? Versatile Skill-Set

For a running back to be a centerpiece of an NFL offense, they have to be a jack of all trades. They have to be able to run the ball efficiently inside and out, as well as be able to contribute in the passing game. For each of these skills, they don’t have to be elite, they just need to be good because missing any of those traits could lead to the player being taken off the field. If a running back can’t run between the tackles, he will lose work in the red zone. If they can’t catch passes, it removes them from the game in obvious passing situations.

Trump card: Skill

Being a jack-of-all-trades is fantastic and leads to a running back producing but it takes a little extra to get them over the edge to be a cornerstone player. Is the back an elite receiver out of the backfield who can split out wide? Do they run with unbelievable power between the tackles to make them a red zone monster? Do they have the breakaway speed? Any of these skill-sets mixed with a well-rounded game helps push the back to the next level.

Age/workload

This is quite possibly the most difficult part when it comes to evaluating a running back for fantasy purposes; figuring out when to move on because the cliff comes fast and hard. Where this can be subjective is looking at total age, workload, and contract status. The majority of fantasy owners view the second contract as a selling point as it gets closer to the drop-off. This is true in most cases, unless the player sees a lighter workload early on in his career, buying them some extra time.

NFL CORNERSTONE RUNNING BACKS:

Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings)

Over the last two seasons, there haven’t been many runners who have proven to be more dynamic than Dalvin Cook. In 2019, Cook blew up with a full workload averaging 118 scrimmage yards per game with 13 touchdowns. This season, Cook has been even better, averaging 113 rushing yards per game with 14 touchdowns. Cook is the focal point on an ascending Vikings offense, which is committed to taking full advantage of his skill-set. Cook is one of the best big-play threats at the position in the NFL and the Vikings take full advantage of it. With two or three years of potential elite production left in him, Dalvin Cook is a true cornerstone player who you can build a fantasy team around.

Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers)

Although he has battled injuries this season, any time CMC touches the field he is spectacular. In his 2019 campaign, McCaffrey showed how special of a back he was, posting 2,392 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns on a terrible offense. At the age of 24, McCaffrey still has multiple years of production left and what makes it more special is his role as a receiver will allow the team to take some pressure off him, as he ages while still giving fantasy value. As of now and in the near future McCaffrey is truly a fantasy stud.

Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans)

While Henry may be one of the older backs listed, the Tennessee workhorse had a slow start to his career, failing to log 200 rushing attempts in a single season until his third year in the league. Henry is an old-school runner who wears down defenses and adds some juice, along with big-play potential. He may be the least used running back on this list in the passing game but Henry can still contribute and gets enough volume to counter it. What makes Henry truly special as a fantasy player is his ability to push the pile and get in the end zone. He has now registered 12-plus touchdowns in each of the past three seasons and became the eighth player to rush for over 2,000 yards in 2020. This makes Henry a special value in fantasy football.

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)

The Saints running back is a dual-threat monster. In his four-year career, Kamara has never had less than 1,300 scrimmage yards and less than 81 receptions. Kamara is the perfect blend of explosiveness and receiving ability, in an offense that knows how to utilize it. The best part is the Saints have found a way to make him a focal point of their offense without ever over-working him.

Saquon Barkley (New York Giants)

A devastating injury put Barkley’s ascension on hold but don’t let that distract from the fact that he is a generational talent. As a receiver out of the backfield, Barkley has the same chops as McCaffrey or Kamara but has the size/speed combination of a traditional workhorse back. Barkley has proven he can put up massive numbers on a bad offense. At just 23 years-old, Barkley has a lot of room to grow and could easily find his way as the top running back in the league, if he regains his old form.

Young Player On The Cusp:

D’Andre Swift (Detroit Lions)

Between a stubborn coach and a large veteran presence, it took quite a bit of time for D’Andre Swift to crack the Lions rotation but when he did, he swiftly proved that he has all the makings of a star at the running back position. Early on in the season, Swift showed some value as a pure pass-catching back before showing what he could do with some volume, proving to be highly efficient and a big play waiting to happen. If Swift has the opportunity next season, he could vault himself in the top-tier company at the position.

J.K. Dobbins (Baltimore Ravens)

With such a limited sample size this year, placing Dobbins on the list is hard but the flashes are there. Dobbins has already been one of the most efficient runners in the league, as well as a weapon in the passing game. He has shown to run strong between the tackles and outside in an offense built to pound the rock. This past season, he was part of a heavy rotation, which should eventually clear out, as the coaches have already discussed an increased role. With a complete skill-set and phenomenal balance, Dobbins has everything you want in a back. With the efficiency he has demonstrated in a lead back role is all, next season could propel him to high-end RB1 status.

Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts)

Viewed by many as the top back in the draft class, Taylor saw his ups and downs during his rookie year but has shown everything you want to see in a franchise runner. As the season went on, the game seemed to slow down for him and the big games began rolling in! Taylor has been able to excel running outside, pushing the pile and grinding, while flashing big game potential. The Colts view Taylor as the future centerpiece of their offense and you can view him as a centerpiece of a dynasty team as well.

Upcoming Draft:

Najee Harris (Alabama)

The Alabama back has been a monster throughout his 2020 campaign, showing he owns all of the traits you look for in a back. At 230-pounds, Harris is an absolute load to take down in the open field and has enough speed to run past defenders. When looking at Harris, the most exciting part of his game is his ability to catch the football. At his size, being able to create space for him in the open field is dangerous to opposing defenses. With his versatile skill-set, Harris can fit in any scheme, making the landing spot not as important for the draft.

Travis Etienne (Clemson)

One of the most electric players in recent memory, Travis Etienne can do it all. Over the past season, Etienne added to his skill-set, showing that there was more to him than just hold your breath speed. He showcased the ability to produce in the passing game, fantastic balance and the power to run through arm tackles. Given the right scheme and situation, Etienne has skills to pay the bills for days.