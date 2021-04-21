Elijah Mitchell Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

Elijah Mitchell committed to the University of Louisiana as a two-star receiver. It did not take long for the Ragin’ Cajuns to realize that his square frame was better suited for the running back position. The natural pass-catching ability of Elijah Mitchell is part of what is going to lead him to be impactful at the NFL level.

College Production

As a sophomore at Louisiana University, Elijah Mitchell broke out and began to take over the backfield. Although he still received the minority of carries in his split with Trey Ragas, he still ran for 985 yards and 13 touchdowns averaging an impressive 6.7 yards per carry. Mitchell also added another 20 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns. In 2019, Mitchell’s role in the backfield grew and he broke the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the only time in his career while scoring 16 rushing touchdowns. As a senior, Mitchell played in four fewer games due to the pandemic but still managed to break 1,000 total yards.

Film Review

Elijah Mitchell runs the zone system very well showcasing his vision along with his ability to stick a foot in the ground and pick up chunk yardage. This style of running compliments his ability to make people miss in the open field very well. One of the most interesting aspects of Elijah Mitchell’s game is his receiving ability. With a background rooted in the wide receiver position, he has shown a more expanded route tree and better hands than most college running backs.

One of the biggest weaknesses in Elijah Mitchell’s game is his pass blocking ability. Since Mitchell is a natural pass catcher, being on the field on third down will be a must for him to be successful at the NFL level.

