Fantasy Football: 2022 Rookie Mock Draft 2.0

The following fantasy football rookie mock draft will be two rounds, based on a SuperFlex, 12-team, PPR, Tight End Premium format.

College bowl games have finally concluded, and the deadline for underclassmen to declare has passed. The Reese's Senior Bowl, the East-West Shrine Bowl, and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are on the horizon, and their rosters are nearly locked. Participating in these all-star games will give prospects the ability to showcase their talents against other top athletes and meet with members of multiple NFL organizations. While the NFL draft is still months away, it never hurts to understand the rookie landscape ahead of time. The following mock will be two rounds, based on a SuperFlex, 12-team, PPR, Tight End Premium format.

1.01 - Breece Hall - Iowa State - Running Back

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: +3

Predicted Team - Miami Dolphins

With the NFL draft on the horizon, Breece Hall opted out of the Cheez-It Bowl against Clemson, as many top-tier prospects would. That's not to say he didn't go out with a bang. In his final game against TCU, Hall ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. He's a bruising back with decent speed for a player of his size. Aside from Hall's recent performance, the other reason for his rise to the top spot in this rookie draft is his risk profile. Compared to this year's crop of inconsistent quarterbacks, Hall is as close to a sure-thing running back prospect that 2022 has to offer.

1.02 - Isaiah Spiller - Texas A&M - Running Back

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: 0

Predicted Team - Arizona Cardinals

With Breece Hall going as the top pick, most leagues will scramble to draft the next clear-cut, elite running back in the 2022 draft. Isaiah Spiller has performed admirably at Texas A&M over the last three years, and he's an early declaration who will only be 20 years old when drafted in April. While Hall may have a marginally stronger profile, Spiller should become an immediate starter in the league and on dynasty rosters.

1.03 - Matt Corral - Ole Miss - Quarterback

Predicted Team - Detroit Lions

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: -2

The quarterback position will have the highest risk-reward potential in the 2022 NFL draft. Some of them will eventually rise to be multi-year starters and consistent fantasy options. That said, predicting which will succeed is the ultimate challenge. Matt Corral falls to 1.03 in this mock for a variety of reasons. He suffered an ankle injury during the Allstate Sugar Bowl and was off of the field. An MRI later revealed that the injury was only an ankle sprain, but it's not an ideal situation heading into offseason draft preparations. In addition, all other projected high-level quarterbacks accepted invites to the Reese's Senior Bowl. Corral, on the other hand, is not eligible for the game. The Senior Bowl will provide NFL teams with an intimate view of the other quarterbacks' work ethic, practice rituals, personalities, and talents. Corral not having that chance will surely put him at a disadvantage and could negatively affect his draft stock. That said, he still projects as the most talented quarterback in the class.

1.04 - Treylon Burks - Arkansas - Wide Receiver

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: +1

Predicted Team - Atlanta Falcons

Some quarterbacks could edge out Treylon Burks at this pick, but he remains the best player available left on the board. His massive frame, incredible metrics, and ability to work the boundary will enamor Burks to many organizations. While there are several highly talented receivers in this class, Burks has the unique ability to become an alpha receiver in the mold of Ja'Marr Chase, D.K. Metcalf, Calvin Johnson, or Julio Jones. He has a long way to go before being mentioned in the same breath as those studs, but the ceiling is there.

1.05 - Sam Howell - North Carolina - Quarterback

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: -2

Predicted Team - Houston Texans

There's a saying that "a rising tide lifts all boats." The opposite applies as well. As the top tier of quarterbacks in this draft becomes diluted, the value of each of those players drops. Sam Howell has proven to be a talented field general with above-average mobility in his time at North Carolina. Unfortunately, the 2021 season was lackluster for Howell. He lost his two best offensive weapons to the 2021 NFL Draft, which had a major impact. Howell still has a high floor and is likely to go in the first round of the NFL draft, but there are some areas for concern. A great showing at the Reese's Senior Bowl will help his stock immensely.

1.06 - Malik Willis - Liberty - Quarterback

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: 0

Projected Team - Washington Football Team

This pick will likely depend solely on landing spot and draft capital. Malik Willis is the Trey Lance of this draft class. Willis has the upside of Lamar Jackson with a cannon arm and electric mobility. That said, he needs time to adjust to the NFL and stable coaching to correct his fundamentals. The NFL is known for chasing upside, and the same goes for fantasy football. If Willis can land on an organization with an open path to playing time, most dynasty owners will have trouble letting him slip past this point.

1.07 - Garrett Wilson - Ohio State - Wide Receiver

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: +1

Predicted Team - Philadelphia Eagles

The Ohio State receiving core is always bursting with talent. Garrett Wilson is the better of two Ohio State receivers to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. He managed to rack up 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021, despite splitting targets with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave. Wilson's consistently stellar production, technical route running, and supreme ability to separate have him edging ever closer to Treylon Burks in the race for the top receiver of 2022.

1.08 - Kenneth Walker - Michigan State - Running Back

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: -1

Predicted Team - Houston Texans

The stats for Kenneth Walker remain off the charts. The man finished sixth in the Heisman voting as a running back, showing just how good of a year he had. Walker could go sooner than the eighth pick in rookie drafts, given the talent dropoff at running back. That said, he lacks the athleticism to get away with the patient running style he displayed in college. He can use aspects of his college game but will occasionally need to hit the hole hard. His success will ride more on landing spot than the previous two backs selected, as he may not create for himself behind a poor offense. In an NFL landscape severely lacking in true three-down backs, Walker will certainly have an opportunity to showcase his talents.

1.09 - Chris Olave - Ohio State - Wide Receiver

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: 0

Predicted Team - Oakland Raiders

Staying for a fourth year at Ohio State appears to have worked in Chris Olave's favor. While he could have entered the 2021 draft, the receiver opted to wait another year to improve his draft stock. Current rumors are that the NFL views him as a first-round pick. Regardless of where the analytical community views him, a productive receiver out of Ohio State with first-round draft capital will surely be selected in the first round of Dynasty rookie drafts.

1.10 - Drake London - USC - Wide Receiver

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: +1

Predicted Team - New York Jets

The positive is that Drake London officially declared for the draft. There was some concern that he might return to college to re-establish his health after a fractured ankle derailed his dominant 2021 season. This suggests that he received a positive grade from the NFL and will likely be an early draft selection. With his massive frame and the ability to play outside or in the slot, London will be on the wishlist of every NFL organization.

1.11 - David Bell - Purdue - Wide Receiver

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: -1

Predicted Team - Indianapolis Colts

"Scout the player, not the helmet" is a phrase often passed around the football world. Despite that ideal, the NFL continues to prioritize receivers from top-tier SEC college programs over prospects from smaller programs in weaker conferences. Purdue may not be Ohio State or Alabama, but it still manages to produce plenty of elite prospects. There's nothing that David Bell can do at this point about where he played and his competition. That said, his college resume suggests that Bell will be a successful receiver in the NFL. His early production and overall performance make Bell an analytical dynasty manager's dream.

1.12 - Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh - Quarterback

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: +2

Predicted Team - Carolina Panthers

With no remaining stud running backs or receivers available, most leagues will shift to drafting quarterbacks at the end of the first round to chase positional upside. The late bloomer, Kenny Pickett, continues to climb the mock draft boards. This rise is due, in part, to his recent performances. In the Subway ACC championship game against Wake Forest, Pickett threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and managed another score on the ground. Additionally, Pickett will be a part of the 2022 Senior Bowl roster and has a significant chance to perform as one of the top quarterbacks in attendance.

2.01 - Carson Strong - Nevada - Quarterback

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: 0

Predicted Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Another quarterback goes at the start of the second round to continue the trend. Carson Strong remains an intriguing prospect as a prototypical gunslinger quarterback. Strong will likely be drafted after the other top-tier quarterback prospects, given his lack of mobility. He can navigate the pocket well but won't outrun any NFL defensive ends or linebackers. A knee injury suffered back in high school has since undergone surgery twice, and there are concerns that it may affect his draft stock. Even so, Strong has accepted his invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl and will likely be selected early by an NFL franchise.

2.02 - Jahan Dotson - Penn State - Wide Receiver

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: +2

Predicted Team - Buffalo Bills

In the final game of the season, Jahan Dotson showcased exactly why he deserves to be an early selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. He reeled in eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns against Michigan State. Dotson's production in 2021 is impressive, considering that his quarterback was inconsistent and often injured. His limited frame and athleticism could keep him out of the first round, but a day-two selection is a reasonable expectation for Dotson.

2.03 - Desmond Ridder - Cincinnati - Quarterback

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: +7

Predicted Team - New Orleans Saints

The longtime quarterback for Cincinnati, Desmond Ridder, is finally taking his talents to the NFL. He's performed well over four years there, taking the program to new heights. While unable to get much traction going against Alabama in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, it was impressive that he lifted the Bearcats to a college football playoff berth at all. With a tall frame, above-average mobility, and a decent passing repertoire, Ridder is looking more like a day-two draft pick than ever before. As with most of the other top quarterbacks listed, Ridder will be competing in the Reese's Senior Bowl. The last high-caliber quarterback prospect should go in the early second round of most Dynasty rookie drafts, given the talent dropoff at the position after him.

2.04 - George Pickens - Georgia - Wide Receiver

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: -1

Predicted Team - Jacksonville Jaguars

It has been a rough year for George Pickens. Not because he's played poorly, but because he's barely played at all. After tearing his ACL in spring practice earlier this year, some people speculated that he wouldn't return at all this season. To his credit, Pickens managed to come back for the last four games of the season. Three of those four contests were significant bowl games against elite competition. While Pickens didn't pop on the stat sheet, he made multiple catches that highlighted his upside as an alpha receiver. In the Nation Championship game against Alabama, Pickens made a crucial 52-yard diving catch over the middle of the field that was beyond impressive. Pickens could be drafted in the first two days of the 2022 NFL Draft, assuming he chooses to declare and posts a respectable combine performance.

2.05 - Kyren Williams - Notre Dame - Running Back

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: +0

Predicted Team - Tennessee Titans

A sub-sized running back going this early is concerning, but scarcity at the position will justify the selection for many Dynasty managers. Beyond that, Kyren Williams is a talented prospect, and he's a shifty running back in the mold of Michael Carter, who can immediately contribute to an NFL organization. His initial role may be as a change-of-pace or third-down receiving back, but Williams should see increased volume and responsibilities as he acclimates to the NFL game.

2.06 - Jameson Williams - Alabama - Wide Receiver

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: -6

Predicted Team - Cleveland Browns

Injuries are the absolute worst, especially when they happen in bowl games. Jameson Williams was projected to be a top receiver in the 2022 NFL draft, with first or second-round draft capital assumed. During the National Championship game against Alabama, Williams made a spectacular catch, attempted to change direction, and went down hard while clutching at his knee. Reports later confirmed that the injury was a torn ACL. Despite the injury, he could have chosen to return to Alabama next season but instead decided to declare for the 2022 NFL draft. Williams' stock may suffer due to the inability to participate in the scouting combine drills, but he should still be taken in the first three rounds.

2.07 - Rachaad White - Arizona State - Running Back

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: Added

Predicted Team - Seattle Seahawks

It's taken a while for Rachaad White to gain the spotlight he deserves, but his hard work is finally paying off. After bouncing around the JUCO ranks, White finally found a home at Arizona State for the past two seasons. There, he unseated high-level recruits DeaMonte Trayanum and Daniyel Ngata, on the way to 1,006 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground with 456 receiving yards and a score through the air. His proven dual-threat ability out of the backfield should improve his draft stock and endear him to Dynasty managers.

2.08 - Wan'Dale Robinson - Kentucky - Wide Receiver

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: +4

Predicted Team - Chicago Bears

The question about whether Wan'Dale Robinson would declare for the 2022 NFL Draft has been answered; he's coming to the NFL. The dynamic wideout is a burner who can take the top off the defense on any given play. Robinson is dripping with upside, but his profile will likely make him a boom-bust player for Dynasty rosters.

2.09 - Justyn Ross - Clemson - Wide Receiver

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: 0

Predicted Team - Green Bay Packers

This year, Justyn Ross, one of the most polarizing players in the draft, could fall anywhere in the draft. His draft capital will depend on how well he tests at the combine, both on the field and at the medical evaluation. Ross was diagnosed with a congenital fusion in his neck in 2020, causing him to miss the season. He played in 2021 but could not return to the form that saw him rack up over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns as a true freshman. The downturn in production was partly due to quarterback performance but is still another knock on Ross' profile.

2.10 - Jalen Wydermyer - Texas A&M - Tight End

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: -4

Predicted Team - Cincinnati Bengals

The first tight end to be selected in 2022 rookie drafts will likely be Jalen Wydermyer. His production in the SEC, impressive athleticism and coveted physical metrics make him a good bet to succeed at the next level. Given the number of other successful tight ends entering the 2022 NFL draft, it's likely that Wydermyer will be pushed down rookie draft boards in favor of positions where talent is more scarce.

2.11 - Zamir White - Georgia - Running Back

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: 0

Predicted Team - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Georgia Bulldogs know how to produce NFL-ready running backs. Zamir White is simply the next man up in a long line of successful backs to come from the program. Unfortunately, White suffered multiple significant knee injuries over his tenure at Georgia that could negatively impact his draft capital. If he can earn day two or early day three draft capital, there's a good chance White goes at the end of the second round in rookie drafts.

2.12 - John Metchie - Alabama - Wide Receiver

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: -5

Predicted Team - New England

The second-best receiver from Alabama is set to come out in the 2022 NFL draft. John Metchie tore his ACL in the SEC championship game against Georgia. With Alabama lacking proven receiver depth, there was a chance that Metchie would opt to return in 2022 rather than entering the draft. Luckily for Dynasty managers, Metchie recently announced that he would be forgoing his remaining college eligibility and joining the draft. He won't be able to participate in the drills aspect of the scouting combine, but there's a chance Metchie will still be selected on day two.

Zach Charbonnet - UCLA - Running Back

Change from 1.0 Mock Draft: Removed

It looks like the football world will have to wait another season for Zach Charbonnet to join the NFL ranks, as he announced he'll be returning to UCLA for the 2022 season.

Latest Podcast Episodes