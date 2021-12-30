Fantasy Football: Championship Round Sleepers and Streamers 

Congratulations on making it to your Championship in fantasy football this year. Here are the players you should be starting if you are in a pinch.

This NFL season has flown by as two weeks remain in the regular season. If you made your fantasy football league’s championship - congratulations! There is nothing like sticking it to your friends, so let’s break down some sleepers and streamers who could potentially win your league this week.

QB | Trey Lance (vs. HOU)

The rookie from North Dakota State will make his second career start in week 17 with Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined. When Garoppolo left week four’s game against the Seahawks about halfway through with an injury, Lance came in and threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 20 fantasy football points that day in just about a half of football. Lance posted a few less in his first start the next week in Arizona, but he did manage to pick up 89 yards on the ground. The rookie will look to have another big day carrying the ball this week, as he takes on a Houston defense allowing 4.7 yards per carry this season and 5.2 over the last three weeks. The Texans are also allowing 7.3 yards per pass attempt this season which ranks 28th in football. Oddsmakers anticipate plenty of points from the San Francisco offense in this game as BetMGM has the 49ers’ team total set at 28.5. Lance is set up for success in his second-ever start this week against Houston. He presents as an enticing option for fantasy football managers streaming a quarterback.

QB | Kirk Cousins (@ GB)

Remaining a top-ten fantasy football quarterback, Cousins will enter week 17, averaging 18.6 fantasy football points in standard ESPN formats. He comes off of a 315-yard week 16 showing against the Rams. Cousins had one of his best performances when he faced the Packers in week 11 - throwing for 341 yards and three touchdowns while notching just over 25 fantasy football points. As a matter of fact, Cousins has put up big numbers against Green Bay his whole career. In eight games against the Packers, Cousins has thrown for 2,254 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Pretty decent. Green Bay has also allowed the third-most fantasy football points per game to quarterbacks over the last five weeks (21.1). Even with Adam Thielen sidelined, the game script should carry Cousins to a formidable fantasy football performance in Green Bay. He is a fringe top 12 quarterback in week 17.

RB | Dare Ogunbowale (@ NE)

With James Robinson now out of the picture and Carlos Hyde on injured reserve, Ogunbowale is in line to be the lead back for the final two games for Jacksonville. Last week, Ogunbowale saw 17 carries, four targets in the receiving game, and was able to find the endzone for a rushing touchdown. He will have a solid week 17 matchup with the Patriots, who have allowed

the fifth-most PPR fantasy football points per game to running backs over the last three weeks (26.6). The Patriots have also allowed 4.5 yards per carry this season. With Ogunbowale slated to see starter-caliber volume, he projects as a back-end RB2 or a solid flex play with this matchup.

WR | Tyler Boyd (vs. KC)

This year’s 28th ranked PPR fantasy football receiver, Boyd, has posted back-to-back strong fantasy football numbers as he took a short pass for a long touchdown in his last two games. Boyd has seen five or more targets in five of his last six games and has gone for 85 or more receiving yards in three of his last four. He will take on a Chiefs defense in week 17 that has allowed the sixth-most PPR fantasy football points per game to wide receivers over the last three weeks (40.5). The Chiefs also rank 25th in the league when it comes to receiving yards allowed per game this season (245.7). Boyd has a good chance to continue his fantasy football success this week. This is a favorable matchup, and with the Bengals sitting as 5.5 point home underdogs, the game script should favor Boyd and the passing game. The Bengals’ offense put up historic numbers last week. Expect another solid output from Boyd this week.

WR | Jarvis Landry (@ PIT)

Although he has been a disappointment in the fantasy football landscape this season, Landry has not seen a lack in volume over the last several weeks. In his last four games, Landry was targeted 35 times in total. He was able to find the endzone in two of those contests. Landry will have a decent week 17 matchup in Pittsburgh as he takes on a secondary allowing 10.5 yards per catch - which ranks 22nd in the league. Pittsburgh is horrible against the run, which could open up the receiving game even more for the Browns’ top pass catcher. Cleveland excels at running the football, so the Steelers will undoubtedly have to stack the box to contain them. This favors the possession receiver, Landry, in a big way. Landry has seen enough volume as of late for him to be seen as a viable WR3/flex option in this matchup.

TE | Tyler Higbee (@ BAL)

Here is another player who has been somewhat of a disappointment for fantasy football managers but is set up for a strong week 17. Although he has not had any huge fantasy football performances this season, Higbee is one of the more targeted tight ends over his last five games. Over that span, Higbee is averaging a very solid 7.4 targets. He will take on a Baltimore defense this week that has allowed the fifth-most PPR fantasy football points per game to tight ends this year (15.6). The Ravens have also allowed the most receiving yards per game in the NFL this season (280.5). This matchup should heavily favor the Rams’ passing attack, and Higbee has a big enough role in keeping him in the TE1 conversation in week 17.

D/ST | Chicago Bears (vs. NYG)

While the Bears have not been one of the stronger fantasy football defenses this season, they will have a very exploitable matchup this week. No team has been kinder to fantasy football defenses over the last few weeks than the New York Giants - who have been without starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Over the last three weeks, the Giants have thrown six interceptions and have averaged just 12.3 points per game. Whether it is Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm under center for the Giants, the Bears defense should be able to at the very least have a reliable fantasy football day. They could potentially even win you your league if the Giants have a week like they did last week. If you require a defense and the Bears are available in your league, grab them right now.

