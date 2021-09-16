Fantasy Football: Devy 2021 College Football Wide Receivers To Watch Friday Week Three

Thursday’s two-game slate starts with an intriguing matchup down in Kentucky, as Louisville will attempt to keep up with the Golden Knights’ high-powered offense. The night wraps up with a Big Ten cross-division matchup with Maryland heading to The Prairie State to take on the Fighting Illini. Here, we will take a look at some of the wide receivers to keep an eye on.

Jaylon Robinson - Wide Receiver - UCF

The former Sooner can be a big part of the UCF passing attack on Friday night.

The one-time Oklahoma pass-catcher has amassed 187 receiving yards through two games, including a dominant performance against Boise State in the opener. In the third quarter, the 5’9” 180-pounder racked up six receptions for 140 yards, adding a 21-yard touchdown pass. Louisville’s defense has struggled to maintain high-volume receivers like Robinson so far, indicated by Dontario Drummond’s 9/177/1 stat line from week one. In what should be a high-scoring matchup, expect the redshirt junior from Fort Worth, Texas, to produce mightily.

Dontay Demus Jr. - Wide Receiver - Maryland

Dontay Demus has a chance to show his ability under the Friday night lights.

Demus Jr. has continued his dominant finish of last season into 2021 with back-to-back six reception games, combining for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Since arriving in College Park, the Friendship Collegiate School product has appeared in every game and is currently riding a six-game touchdown streak into week three. Illinois has allowed a team’s leading pass-catcher to record at least six catches in all three games, allowing over 100 yards in two of them. The 6’4” 215-pounder scored in the last five games when he recorded six or more catches and averaged over 114 yards per contest over that span.

Deuce Spann - Wide Receiver - Illinois

Deuce Spann has shown why they call him "Big Play Deuce" this year.

“Big Play Deuce” has undoubtedly lived up to the nickname through the first three games of the season, averaging over 36 yards per catch and scoring on two of his three receptions. While the Florida native has not received a ton of volume, you would think the explosive 6’4 195-pound pass-catcher gets more involved in the passing game with the offensive struggles the Fighting Illini have displayed thus far. With Brandon Peters returning to the lineup this week, we anticipate the offense getting a little more explosive down the field, which benefits the redshirt freshman.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce - Wide Receiver - Louisville

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has a chance to prove he has 'game-changing' abilities in a big Friday night game.



It only made sense for the Cardinals to replace Tutu Atwell with another three-star burner, and Huggins-Bruce certainly looks the part. It took the Dillon, South Carolina product a game to get acclimated to the college level, but the 5’10 160-pounder flashed his sprinter speed against Eastern Kentucky last week. The freshman averaged 28 yards per catch and totaled 150 yards through the air, the highest total by a true freshman in program history. With twice as many receiving yards as the next closest pass-catcher, Huggins-Bruce’s role should continue to expand as he gets more familiar with the system.

