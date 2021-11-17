Fantasy Football: Devy Fantasy Football Rankings Week 11

Devy fantasy football rankings update after week 11 of the college football season. Read more on the players rising in the NFL Draft and fantasy football.

As the college season lurches towards its conclusion, the 2022 rookie class is gaining clarity. There's only so much time left for those players to show out. Prospects that haven't produced all season are unlikely to start doing so at this point. High-performing prospects that were once scoffed at as low-tier options are suddenly gaining the trust of the Devy community, and their perceived value is rising. While deserved, this value shift provides a rare opportunity for Devy managers to trade away some prospects at peak value. The coming weeks will be crucial for predicting which players will successfully transition to the NFL and truly impact dynasty fantasy football rosters.

Justyn Ross, Clemson, Wide Receiver: DOWN

Superstition is wacky. To believe that random acts could alter a person's future is illogical and has no basis in reality. That said, if a story came out that Justyn Ross had walked under a series of ladders after breaking a multitude of mirrors on Friday the 13th, it would be hard not to believe. A top-three wide receiver in most early 2020 Devy Fantasy Football startup drafts, Ross' value has cratered ever since. Before the 2020 season, Ross was diagnosed with having a congenital fusion in his spine. Some experts thought that he would never play again. He missed the entire 2020 season as a result and came back in 2021 with the hopes of being cleared to play. Once cleared, the goal was to rebuild his once-lofty draft stock and help his new quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei reach new heights. Ross has fallen far short of expectations due to the dreadful quarterback play that followed or his deficiencies. On the season, Ross has 46 receptions for a meager 514 yards and three touchdowns. With the medical risk, poor production, and increasing age, now would be the time for Devy managers to try to recoup whatever value they can by trading away Ross. His perceived value is still quite high in some leagues due to his name cache.

Braelon Allen, Running Back, Wisconsin: UP

Wisconsin is known for a few things: the Packers, cheese, the cold, and the Badgers' penchant for producing NFL-caliber running backs. Entering the season, most people assumed that Jalen Berger would be the next great Wisconsin running back. Instead, Berger was dismissed from the program midway through the season, leaving the team with transfer Chez Mellusi and true freshman Braelon Allen. The duo initially split time, but Allen has taken the majority of carries these past few weeks with Mellusi injured. A safety and running back in high school, currently listed at a believable 6' 2", 238lbs, Allen looks the part of a workhorse running back. While his game is still unrefined, Allen has the athleticism necessary to make an NFL roster eventually. Given the coaching around him, Allen should develop his technique over the next two years while posting massive production for the university. While he was likely undrafted in most Devy Fantasy Football leagues this year, Allen is a name to watch and consider early for 2022 drafts.

Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver, Alabama: UP

To the moon! Jameson Williams has been the most formidable riser this year. Trapped in a crowded Ohio State receiver room for the past two years, Williams decided to unbury himself and enter the transfer portal. It didn't take long for Alabama to come calling, and while many thought it a strange destination given the names in that receiver room, Williams quickly made his mark. It started with camp rumors about him dazzling the team with his talent. Cut to November, and Williams has 51 catches for 1028 yards and ten touchdowns, leading all Alabama receivers. The NFL typically places a premium on the leading receivers from Alabama, and this should be no different. If Williams decides to declare for the 2022 NFL draft, managers can expect him to be taken in the first two days. That draft capital, along with a decent landing spot, should give Williams every chance to be an impactful Dynasty Fantasy Football player.

Noah Cain, Running Back, Penn State: UP

Frequently a mid-round Devy pick in Devy drafts this past offseason, Cain has not lived up to expectations. After a solid season as a true freshman in 2019, Cain suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of 2020. Supposedly healthy entering the 2021 season, Cain has performed poorly. On the season, he has 93 carries for 293 yards and four touchdowns. That amounts to an abysmal 3.2 yards-per-carry. The stats are confirmed by the product Cain has been displaying on the field. He looks lethargic with the ball and can't seem to get in and out of cuts with any burst. Given his film this season, Cain does not appear to have a future in the NFL. Next season, two top-15 running back prospects have already declared for Penn State, so Cain won't find many additional opportunities by staying in school. If fantasy football managers rostering Cain can get anything in return, do it now.

Devin Neal, Running Back, Kansas: UP

The breakout is here! Devy Fantasy Football managers rostering Devin Neal have been waiting for this type of production all season. What's more, it happened against Texas, not some FCS school with a questionable defense (though Texas' defense is quickly approaching that type of quality). Neal's final stat line was 24 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Kansas may not have the best track record for producing NFL talent, but Neal has already secured his spot as the clear workhorse in that backfield. He'll have the opportunity to build his resume there for the next two to three years, and his future looks bright.

Will Rogers - Mississippi St. - Quarterback

James Cook - Georgia - Running Back

Tyler Van Dyke - Miami - Quarterback

Phil Jurkovec - Boston College - Quarterback

Alton McCaskill - Houston - Running Back

Rachaad White - Arizona State - Running Back

D.J. Uiagalelei - Clemson - Quarterback

Kendall Milton - Georgia - Running Back

Corey Kiner - LSU - Running Back

Bo Nix - Auburn - Quarterback

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view