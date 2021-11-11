Fantasy Football: Devy NFL Draft Prospects Rankings Update

After week ten of the college football season, NFL Draft prospects will see their Devy Fantasy Football rankings change. Who went up and who went down?

Week ten in college football was one of feast or famine. For the most part, the top college teams either blew the metaphorical doors off of their competition or crawled their way to pitiful results on the back of minimal offensive production. As football fans and Devy Fantasy Football buffs, high-octane, eye-popping offensive production is an incessant craving. There are never enough touchdowns to satiate the desire. Like a moth to the flame, though, blindly following that production without context can be destructive. All factors such as team, talent level, competition, intangibles, size, athleticism, and skill play a factor in a Devy Fantasy Football prospect's chances for success. Numbers don't lie, but they don't always tell the whole truth. Let's look at the NFL Draft prospects at the skilled position that saw their devy fantasy football rankings change.

J.T. Daniels, Georgia, QB: DOWN

Another golden boy. A five-star quarterback recruit (per 247sports composite) in the 2018 draft class, J.T. Daniels has had a rocky college ride thus far. Starting at USC his freshman year, he was mostly a scattershot passer but showed moments of promise. His would-be sophomore year saw Daniels go down with a season-ending knee injury in the opening game. A true freshman quarterback named Kedon Slovis relieved him, and the coaching staff never looked back (though maybe they should have). Seeing the writing on the wall, Daniels transferred to Georgia and played a handful of games in 2020. He looked decent and had draft pundits hoping for a stellar 2021 season. That hasn't happened at all. Daniels suffered another injury and, while now healthy, is being actively held off the field by walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett. If this continues, Daniels may even look to transfer once more. Sadly, it's time to move on. Let this be a reminder, quarterbacks in Devy Fantasy Football carry significant risk.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State, WR: UP

A five-star receiver prospect (per 247sports Composite) in the 2020 class, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been simmering all season at Ohio State, just waiting for his chance to shine. In 2020, he saw sparse opportunities while learning the offense and playing second fiddle to Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. In 2021, the situation has been much the same except that Smith-Njigba has seen increased reps as the third receiving option. With Wilson out against Nebraska due to injury, Smith-Njigba finally earned his chance to shine. He didn't disappoint. Smith Njigba reeled in 15 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown against a typically decent Nebraska defense. Both Olave and Wilson are expected to enter the NFL draft after this season, making Smith-Njibga the top receiver at Ohio State for the 2022 season. Given that type of opportunity, Smith-Njigba would likely be on track to be a first-round draft pick in 2023.

Malik Willis, Liberty, QB: DOWN

Hey, that "Malik Willis for QB1" hype train was a fun ride, wasn't it? In reality, the hype train in question was a roller coaster. It started nice and smooth, the sights were spectacular, and life was good. Then the downhill section approached, and in a moment, the only thing Devy managers had left was regret. Let's not bash Willis too hard. He has plenty of tools necessary to be an NFL quarterback. He has the above-average arm strength and phenomenal mobility. Where he needs to improve is in decision-making, accuracy, and overall fundamentals. An NFL team will take a chance on developing him, but given recent performances, Willis likely won't be a first-round draft pick like some had hoped. Let this be a reminder, quarterbacks in Devy Fantasy Football carry significant risk.

Jahan Dotson, Penn State, WR: UP

Penn State has been held hostage by its limited offense all season long. Their once-powerful running game has been stagnant at best. Their starting quarterback Sean Clifford has been injured on and off, and his play has been just as inconsistent. The only thing that's kept him on the field is the immense lack of backup talent behind him on the roster. Through the midst of the chaos, receivers Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington have done their best to move the sticks. Dotson has led the charge and has established himself as a likely top receiver in the 2022 NFL draft. He helped cement that status this past weekend by making 11 receptions for 242 yards and three touchdowns. At this point, expect Dotson to be a solid, day two pick.

Kedon Slovis, USC, QB: DOWN

Here is the man who took J.T. Daniel's starting gig. Since then, Kedon Slovis has made his best Punxsutawney Phil impression. After 2019, he saw his shadow and retreated to looking like most three-star quarterbacks do coming out of high school. The only difference was, Slovis didn't pop back out to his normal, accurate, high-performing self. He simply never returned to that 2019 form. As of late, he's been splitting time with true freshman Jaxson Dart and could see himself benched by the end of the season. Devy managers have waited long enough, and it's time to move on if he still has any name value to other league members. Let this be a reminder, quarterbacks in Devy Fantasy Football carry a significant risk (once more for the people in the back).

Additional Risers:

Tavion Thomas - Utah - Running Back

Sam Hartman - Wake Forest - Quarterback

Jordan Addison - Pittsburgh - Wide Receiver

Deuce Vaughn - Kansas State - Running Back

Braelon Allen - Wisconsin - Running Back

Additional Fallers:

Jayden Daniels - Arizona State - Quarterback

Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina - Quarterback (Injury)

Joseph Ngata - Clemson - Wide Receiver

