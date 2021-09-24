Fantasy Football: Devy Quarterbacks To Watch 2021 Week 4 College Football

With Week four of the college football season upon us, offenses are beginning to solidify, and devy fantasy football prospects, for the most part, are beginning to display their actual value for our rosters. Let's take a look at five quarterbacks you should keep an eye out for this weekend.

Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland

Tagovailoa has proven to be much more than just "Tua's younger brother," leading the Terrapins to a 3-0 record and orchestrating a balanced passing attack that has allowed four different pass-catchers to reel in at least ten receptions. The Thompson High School product's 116 dropbacks without a single turnover worthy play lead the country, and his 75.5 percent completion percentage is good for third in the nation behind Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall and Akron's D.J. Irons, whom we will get to later. In the first three games, the 5'11" 200-pounder's 956 yards through the air is the most by a Maryland quarterback since Scott Milanovich was slinging it deep to Jermaine Lewis back in 1993. With the Golden Flashes coming to College Park, we should see more of the same from Tagovailoa. Taking a run-oriented VMI squad, they dominated 60-10 out of the equation. Kent State allowed Spencer Petras to complete 69.4 percent of his passes and Haynes King to throw for 292 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start. The Ewa Beach, Hawai'i native, has only played three times inside Maryland Stadium but has been unbelievable, completing 76 percent of his attempts for an average of 333 yards and at least three touchdowns in every game.

Max Johnson - LSU

We mentioned the LSU signal-caller as a sleeper with potential star potential, and through the first three games of the season, it looks like we were on to something. Johnson has completed 64.8 percent of his pass attempts, totaling 863 yards through the air and 11 touchdowns, second in the FBS behind SMU's Tanner Mordecai. Last week against Central Michigan, the Athens, Georgia native passed for 372 yards and five touchdowns, joining Joe Burrow and Zach Mettenberger as the only quarterbacks in school history to pass for five touchdowns in a single game. The craziest part about the Oconee County High School product's performance thus far has been his ability to maintain productivity with a middling offensive line and a talented but young group of pass-catchers. Johnson has recorded at least three passing touchdowns in five consecutive contests. Yes, you read that right. The 6'5" 219-pounder heads to Starkville for a revenge game, as Mississippi State came into Baton Rouge last year and handed the Tigers a 44-34 defeat in their first game after winning the national championship. With all signs pointing to an offensive shootout, particularly one with a ton of pass attempts, this will be one of the most entertaining games to watch of the week.

Connor Bazelak - Missouri

After taking over starting duties early last season and earning SEC Co-Freshman of the Year honors, Bazelak and the Tigers' passing attack has been relied on heavily through three weeks, averaging almost 38 attempts per game. The 6'3" 212-pounder has thrown for 897 yards and nine touchdowns thus far, already eclipsing his season total of seven from a year ago. The Archbishop Alter product has gotten better every week, throwing for 294 yards and four touchdowns on the road against Kentucky before completing 70 percent of his passes for almost 350 yards last week against Southeast Missouri State. Fresh off his 21st birthday on Wednesday, Bazelak and the Tigers head up north to Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, to take on the Eagles. Boston College has not faced an SEC team since 2008, and they have yet to see a passing attack of Missouri's caliber this season. Even Boston College's head coach Jeff Hafley had praise for the Dayton, Ohio product, stating that he believes "(Bazelak) is one of the best quarterbacks in the country."

Jack Plummer - Purdue

Plummer's progression leading the Purdue passing offense has been one of the season's biggest surprises, as the redshirt junior has been extremely efficient through the air. A quarterback completing over 70 percent of his passes and not throwing an interception through the first three games has not been common for Boilermaker fans as of late, but the 6'5" 215-pound signal-caller has done an excellent job of taking advantage of weapons like receiver David Bell and tight end Payne Durham. Plummer threw four touchdowns in the 49-0 victory over UConn, the most by a Purdue quarterback since Elijah Sindelar in the 2019 home opener against Vanderbilt. While he was benched in favor of Aidan O'Connell last Week against Notre Dame, he still managed to complete almost 70 percent of his passes. The Fighting Illini come to Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday afternoon, providing the Arizona native a great bounce-back opportunity. Illinois has the worst passing defense in the Big Ten, giving up an average of 321.3 yards per game. Look for the Gilbert High School product to rebound tremendously and play a pivotal part in the Boilermakers keeping the Purdue Cannon at home in West Lafayette for two straight years.

Demarcus “DJ” Irons - Akron

As difficult as it might be to believe, Irons might be the most intriguing quarterback to watch this week. Making his first start for the Zips a week ago, the Lawrenceville, Georgia native completed over 80 percent of his passes and threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns, adding 136 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Yes, the reigning MAC East Player of the week's breakout performance came against Bryant, but Irons also completed all 13 of his passing attempts in the season opener against Auburn. The Grayson High School product currently ranks second in the FBS in completion percentage (.759), and his passing efficiency rating of 178.2 ranks inside the top-15. The 6'6" 215-pounder spent his freshman year at Eastern Kentucky before playing last season at Iowa Central Community College, where he earned NJCAA All-American honors. While the matchup with Ohio State is almost certainly going to get out of hand early on, it will be nice to see the Lawrenceville, Georgia native get the opportunity to flash his dual-threat skill set against a big-time program on the Big Ten Network. If Irons can prove any sense of competency, we might be looking at a diamond in the rough. Fun fact: the only win Akron has recorded against the Buckeyes was back in 1894 when John Heisman (yes, that John Heisman) coached the school formerly known as Buchtel College to a 12-6 victory.

