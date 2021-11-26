Fantasy Football: Devy Rankings Update 2021 Week 12

View the latest NFL Draft prospects that are moving up and down after week 12 of the college football season for your devy fantasy football teams.

Slowly but surely, the college season creeps towards its inevitable conclusion. With the end in sight, the Devy fantasy football rankings become more solidified. With every passing day, more prospects accept their invites to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl or make public statements hinting at their intent to declare for the draft. As these players declare, risk abates somewhat, and they inevitably creep up the boards slightly. Along with the rise in the 2022 NFL Draft class, the end of the season provides added opportunities for young talents to showcase their skills for the following year. These are the players Devy Fantasy Football managers will want to keep an eye on going into next year's drafts.

Caleb Williams, Oklahoma, Quarterback: DOWN

In the immortal words of Cary Elwes, "Get used to disappointment." In DevyFantasy Football, it's about the most common thing a manager will encounter. This isn't a flashing "get to the nuclear fallout shelter" type of warning, but more of a gentle wake-up call to remind the world that Caleb Williams is indeed fallible. He's a true freshman quarterback and a good one at that. Even so, he needs a ton of development before he can be a reliable college football quarterback, let alone a top-tier NFL Draft prospect. Some analysts were prepared to crown him as the top prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft class less than a week ago. He could be all that and a bag of chips, but for now, it's prudent to bring expectations for Williams back down to Earth.

Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh, Wide Receiver: UP

There's no stopping Jordan Addison at this point. This week he made 14 grabs for 202 yards and four touchdowns against Virginia, but he's been putting up impressive numbers all season. He should continue racking up impressive stat lines for as long as possible this season before Kenny Pickett moves on to the NFL. Regardless of what happens next season, one thing is crystal clear: Jordan Addison has the skills to play in the NFL. While he doesn't boast the ideal size that lasting star receivers typically do, the NFL has shown flexibility in that arena as of late. A solid season in 2022, and Addison should be able to lock up at least day-two NFL Draft capital.

Milton Wright, Purdue, Wide Receiver: UP

Purdue has been a hotbed for NFL receiver development for the past two years. In 2021, Rondale Moore was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft to the Arizona Cardinals. In 2022, David Bell will likely be taken in the first two days of the NFL draft. Milton Wright currently looks to be the next man up in that receiver room for the boilermakers. This past Saturday, he lit up Northwestern to the tune of eight catches for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Milton may not have the early production profile of Moore or Bell, but he has the size and athleticism necessary to intrigue NFL teams. If he posts impressive production numbers in 2022, he could shoot up NFL Draft boards rather quickly.

Jaden Walley, Mississippi State, Wide Receiver: DOWN

In a shortened 2020 season, Jaden Walley burst onto the scene as a true freshman for the Bulldogs. He accumulated 52 catches for 718 yards and two touchdowns across nine games. Entering 2021, expectations were high. Mississippi State boasts one of the most high octane, pass-oriented offenses in all of college football. Additionally, the depth chart at wide receiver was quite thin. Walley has only managed to accumulate 47 receptions for 569 yards and five touchdowns this season despite those details. Those numbers won't turn many heads among NFL scouts and will force Walley further down the rankings.

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama, Wide Receiver: UP

It's not often that a receiver from South Alabama rises in the Devy rankings. Perhaps this upgrade is long overdue. Jalen Tolbert has been putting on a show nearly every week for the past two years, albeit against the lackluster competition. In each of his four seasons in college, Tolbert has found a way to improve. This season, he's already accumulated 72 receptions for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns. Saturday was even more impressive as South Alabama squared off against Tennessee, an SEC opponent. It's one thing to beat up on the likes of Arkansas State, but to produce against other NFL-potential athletes is impressive.

Additional Risers:

Beaux Collins - Clemson - Wide Receiver

Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina - Quarterback

Tyler Van Dyke - Miami - Quarterback

Malik Nabers - LSU - Wider Receiver

Braelon Allen - Wisconsin - Running Back

Additional Fallers:

Marvin Mims - Oklahoma - Wide Receiver

Rakim Jarrett - Maryland - Wide Receiver

J.T. Daniels - Georgia - Quarterback

Trey Sanders - Alabama - Running Back

